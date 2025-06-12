When celebrity design firm House of Rolison takes on a historic property, they don’t just renovate — they resurrect. Their latest project, a 1930s estate tucked in the Hollywood Hills, is a masterclass in how to honor a home’s past without sacrificing modern comfort. Principals Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn leaned in on the vintage bones of the 1938-era home that had been stripped of its soul by a developer.

"We never saw this house as a blank slate — it already had a story," said Amanda. "The 1930s bones were full of charm and intention, and we wanted to preserve that rather than cover it up. A full modern overhaul would’ve felt like a missed opportunity to let the original character shine."

From salvaged stained glass to marble-clad kitchen and baths, the result is a richly layered, lived-in space that feels both timeless and totally on-trend. Here are five design moves I’m absolutely stealing from this gorgeous home's renovation.

1. Brick That Tells A Story Nils Timm The Trend: Mixed-source vintage brick for a perfectly imperfect facade The design duo sourced vintage brick from Facebook Marketplace to restore the home’s exterior — yes, Facebook Marketplace! The brick came from a variety of structures, creating subtle shifts in tone and texture that give the facade its warm, storied charm. They extended that same brick into the pool and backyard areas for a cohesive yet organic look. Steal This: Don't underestimate secondhand building materials. Whether it's brick, tile, or wood beams, reclaimed architectural salvage brings a richness you just can’t fake.

Here's What The House Looked Like Before Courtesy of House of Rolison You could still catch glimpses of the home's original charm, but most of it had been buried under modern updates that left it feeling soulless and stuck in the past.

2. Modern Meets Moody Palette Gavin Cater The Trend: Deep, dramatic hues meet natural light Amanda and Taylor chose a sultry yet timeless color palette of deep maroons, subdued navy, and rich neutrals. These darker tones don’t feel heavy, thanks to a ton of natural light and clean-lined furnishings that keep the space fresh. Steal This: If you’ve been scared to go dark, balance is everything. Pair moody paint or upholstery with lots of natural light, sheer curtains, and low-profile furniture to keep the look airy and current.

3. Salvage, Then Spotlight Gavin Cater The Trend: Honoring original craftsmanship through strategic relocation Here comes the light. This stained glass door is a showstopper, channeling the home’s historic charm with every colorful pane. Rather than discard what remained of the original home, Amanda and Taylor celebrated it. They moved this beautiful stained-glass panel from the kitchen into the dining room, where it now glows like modern art. Steal This: If your home has quirky or historic elements, showcase them! A little elbow grease, and maybe relocation, can turn forgotten features into stunning focal points.

Gavin Cater Here's another example: The Delft tiles surrounding the fireplace are original and were cleaned up and thoughtfully reintegrated into a newly elevated design scheme. It’s a beautiful nod to the home’s roots, and just the right touch to breathe some soul back into the space.

Nils Timm The dining room strikes a perfect balance between light and dark — a theme echoed throughout the home.

4. Luxe Materials That Live Well Nils Timm The Trend: Marble and upholstery that marry form and function This home is a tactile dream. In the kitchen, they used Marble Arabescato Viola, a striking Italian stone that feels refined but not precious. You'll see below that the bathroom features Marble Cipollino, known for its green veining, and a guest bath lined with warm Rosso Alicante marble tile that echoes the rich tones of the overall palette. Add to that a Vetsak sectional in the living room (hello, cozy), a Soho Home red loveseat, and custom-upholstered antique bar stools—and the result is plush, high-end, and surprisingly approachable. Steal This: Don’t be afraid to mix high-drama materials (like bold marble) with comfy textures. Just because it’s luxe doesn’t mean it can’t be lived in.

Gavin Cater "We wanted the house to feel calm, collected, and lived-in — like someone thoughtful had been there all along. We focused on natural textures, warm tones, and open flow to create spaces that feel easy to be in, not overdone or too polished," said Taylor.

Gavin Cater Using the marble as both backsplash and shelf turns a functional element into a stunning design feature.

Gavin Cater Forget the bar cart — built-in bars are having a moment. Here are the custom-upholstered antique bar stools that brings character to the space.

5. Curves + Contrast Nils Timm The Soho Home red loveseat adds unique color and shape, warming up the home and adding to the cozy vibes.

Gavin Cater “There are no right angles in nature,” said landscape architect William Kant — and this charming, curved space proves it, inviting easy conversation and organic flow.

Nils Timm Amanda and Taylor painted much of the artwork featured throughout the home. This vibrant modern piece adds the perfect pop of color to an otherwise neutral bedroom. "Clean-lined lighting, bold art, and refined finishes keep things current, but we always let the original architecture lead," said Amanda.

Nils Timm Here’s the view from the bed — elegant, cozy, and layered with texture, making neutrals feel anything but boring.

Gavin Cater Marble Cipollino steals the show here, with painterly green veining that feels more like art than stone.

Gavin Cater This guest bedroom embraces the home’s warmer tones, creating a welcoming and serene retreat.

Nils Timm Here's the stunning guest bath lined with warm Rosso Alicante. It's bold and so beautiful.

Gavin Carter The same vintage brick from the facade continues into the pool and backyard, lending a European charm that’s timeless and really low maintenance.

Gavin Cater Time for a dip!

