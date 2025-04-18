4 European-Inspired Interior Design Ideas I'm Stealing From This L.A. Home Renovation

The quiet luxury of European-inspired decor is having a moment, with relaxed linens, rustic plaster finishes, and earthy palettes leading the way. Jackie Kosnett and Martina Biegel, the design duo behind Galerie Design + Build, reimagined an outdated 1950s home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, turning it into a stunning retreat inspired by their travels to Italy.

Scroll for major home decor inspiration from this European-inspired L.A. home renovation!

BEFORE SUNROOM MLS Listing Originally a cramped two-bedroom with an awkward layout, the home included an unusual sunroom addition that felt more like a makeshift trailer.

BEFORE KITCHEN MLS Listing Outdated wallpaper and years without a refresh left the home in need of a serious renovation. Also, those curtains!

BEFORE BATHROOM MLS Listing You get the picture, the home was originally designed for another era.

AFTER Jordan Rodriguez 1. Earthy Color Palette Fresh off a trip to Italy, the principals infused the design with Mediterranean warmth, pairing clean contemporary lines with soft textures, rich materials, and an earthy, neutral palette. They repurposed the underutilized sunroom, relocating the kitchen there and turning it into a sleek, inviting space. “We wanted to create a serene escape from the city through a neutral yet warm palette,” says Jackie.

Tessa Neustadt In true Italian spirit, the kitchen serves as the heart of the home — designed with limestone, European white oak, plaster finishes, and unlacquered brass, anchoring the home's quiet luxury aesthetic.

Tessa Neustadt The interiors were styled in collaboration with Neustadt-Studio, whose vision aligned perfectly with Jackie and Martina’s.

Tessa Neustadt 2. Vintage Decor "From there we added vintage pieces from our own private collection, including a curved mohair sofa for a pop of color, Willy Guhl planters and a Pirman armchair by Heinz Julien," says Martina. I love the European inspiration and classic furniture design.

Tessa Neustadt Blending old and new is a signature of Galerie Design + Build. Vintage lighting was thoughtfully layered in to bring character and a sense of history to the space.

Tessa Neustadt 3. Textured Materials The pair could give a master class in layered neutral design. “Bringing in textured materials like leathered and tumbled natural stone, mixing different wood finishes, patterns in tile layouts or fabrics, and blending in vintage lighting and furniture will add depth while maintaining a neutral palette.” says Jackie.



Jordan Rodriguez Limestone, European white oak, plaster finishes, and unlacquered brass continue throughout the home to add continuity.

Jordan Rodriguez Quiet luxury isn’t limited to neutrals — calming paint colors and vintage art can bring just as much serenity and sophistication.

Tessa Neustadt 4. Floral Accents The floral bedspread has the charm of a classic Italian villa in summer — nostalgic in a beautiful way.

Tessa Neustadt The result? A modern Italian-inspired sanctuary that balances simplicity and soul, right in the heart of Los Angeles.

