Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

From quirky to quiet luxury chic.

4 European-Inspired Interior Design Ideas I'm Stealing From This L.A. Home Renovation

european inspired interior design ideas
Tessa Neustadt
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 18, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

The quiet luxury of European-inspired decor is having a moment, with relaxed linens, rustic plaster finishes, and earthy palettes leading the way. Jackie Kosnett and Martina Biegel, the design duo behind Galerie Design + Build, reimagined an outdated 1950s home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, turning it into a stunning retreat inspired by their travels to Italy.

Scroll for major home decor inspiration from this European-inspired L.A. home renovation!

BEFORE SUNROOM

outdated sun room decor

MLS Listing

Originally a cramped two-bedroom with an awkward layout, the home included an unusual sunroom addition that felt more like a makeshift trailer.

BEFORE KITCHEN

outdated kitchen design

MLS Listing

Outdated wallpaper and years without a refresh left the home in need of a serious renovation. Also, those curtains!

BEFORE BATHROOM

outdated bathroom design

MLS Listing

You get the picture, the home was originally designed for another era.

AFTER

kitchen design

Jordan Rodriguez

1. Earthy Color Palette

Fresh off a trip to Italy, the principals infused the design with Mediterranean warmth, pairing clean contemporary lines with soft textures, rich materials, and an earthy, neutral palette. They repurposed the underutilized sunroom, relocating the kitchen there and turning it into a sleek, inviting space.

“We wanted to create a serene escape from the city through a neutral yet warm palette,” says Jackie.

kitchen design

Tessa Neustadt

In true Italian spirit, the kitchen serves as the heart of the home — designed with limestone, European white oak, plaster finishes, and unlacquered brass, anchoring the home's quiet luxury aesthetic.

living room design

Tessa Neustadt

The interiors were styled in collaboration with Neustadt-Studio, whose vision aligned perfectly with Jackie and Martina’s.

home renovation

Tessa Neustadt

2. Vintage Decor

"From there we added vintage pieces from our own private collection, including a curved mohair sofa for a pop of color, Willy Guhl planters and a Pirman armchair by Heinz Julien," says Martina. I love the European inspiration and classic furniture design.

office design

Tessa Neustadt

Blending old and new is a signature of Galerie Design + Build. Vintage lighting was thoughtfully layered in to bring character and a sense of history to the space.

bedroom design

Tessa Neustadt

3. Textured Materials

The pair could give a master class in layered neutral design. “Bringing in textured materials like leathered and tumbled natural stone, mixing different wood finishes, patterns in tile layouts or fabrics, and blending in vintage lighting and furniture will add depth while maintaining a neutral palette.” says Jackie.

bathroom design

Jordan Rodriguez

Limestone, European white oak, plaster finishes, and unlacquered brass continue throughout the home to add continuity.

vintage wall art

Jordan Rodriguez

Quiet luxury isn’t limited to neutrals — calming paint colors and vintage art can bring just as much serenity and sophistication.

floral bedspread

Tessa Neustadt

4. Floral Accents

The floral bedspread has the charm of a classic Italian villa in summer — nostalgic in a beautiful way.

bathroom decor

Tessa Neustadt

The result? A modern Italian-inspired sanctuary that balances simplicity and soul, right in the heart of Los Angeles.

Check out our online newsletter for more home decor inspo!

home decorhome decor inspirationhome decor ideaseditecomhome

The Latest

katy perry in space
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Trip To Space Was Shorter Than Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

ginny and georgia season 3 images
Entertainment

Netflix Finally Just Gave Us A First Look At 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3

Aldi Alcoholic Drinks For Summer
Food News & Menu Updates

9 New Aldi Alcoholic Drinks That Bring All The Summer Vibes For $15 Or Less

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit