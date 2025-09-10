7 Home Decor Ideas I'm Stealing From This Timeless Southern Home

Designers Evan Krenzien and Pierce Jordan of Shane & Pierce recently renovated a Dallas home that redefines what Southern living looks like in 2025. Architecturally inspired by classical Georgian estates (popular in Britain and colonial America from the early 1700s to the early 1800s), the home honors its tradition in symmetry and classical detail while inviting in fresh interpretations for modern day living. “What’s unique about the concept of Southern living to me is a blend of warm welcome hospitality, but still with moments very much rooted in traditions,” says Evan. Take a peek inside this gorgeous home with Southern charm.

Here are 7 design ideas from this beautiful Southern home.

1. Black & White Marble Diamond Tile Lacey Land “Exquisite Surfaces checkered tumbled marble expands throughout the entry floor and guides you to different areas in the home,” notes Pierce. I'm in love with this look for an entry and hallway — it gives that timeless Georgian-inspired aesthetic without all the fussiness. And the best part? You don’t need an 8,000-square-foot estate to pull it off. Here’s how to get the look with chic, budget-friendly finds from Your Tiles.

Lacey Land The checkered tile creates instant drama in the hallway, which is lined with French doors that flood the space with light and connect it seamlessly to the outdoors. "Wide open hallways, and view lines from room to room remain important even in a plan that's a bit less characteristically open," says Evan. "Room sizes range from grand to quite intimate so they really support many uses, from a large family gathering to just a couple enjoying an evening cocktail together in the smaller lounge."

2. Uniquely Defined Rooms Lacey Land "I wanted to create a home that exhibits an homage to timeless architecture with a more formal layout, dedicated living spaces, and traditional design elements," says Pierce. Here’s proof you don’t need one oversized coffee table to anchor a room. A mix of smaller tables brings flexibility — they can double as end tables, coffee tables, or even extra seating. Bonus: the sculptural shapes add an artistic touch and give the space more visual interest. "The aesthetic represents the merging of a home built 100 years ago with the discerning needs of modern living," adds Pierce.

Lacey Land I love how the marble transitions seamlessly into the wood flooring, giving each room its own unique vibe while still feeling cohesive. "We are seeing a shift away from truly open concept homes with many liking the idea of giving spaces a distinct purpose, rather than grand open catch-all spaces," says Evan. "That being said, individuals and families still want modern elements and easy flow from space to space."

3. Heritage, But Make It Modern Lacey Land For Shane & Pierce, Southern design today is all about balancing heritage with modern needs. The green marble is absolutely stunning, especially paired with vintage sconces and sage-framed windows — it’s a layered, tonal moment that feels both timeless and fresh. “The verde antigua marble was purchased on a sourcing trip to Verona, Italy. A unique stone that is not so common, but exudes a classic style," adds Pierce.

Lacey Land The kitchen feels clean and classic, with an airy lightness — even alongside the darker island and dining table (coming up). "I think even as our day to day lives may lean toward the casual, there's an appetite for continuing to mix the old and the new and bringing even small traditions or heirloom pieces being mixed into a more modern setting will endure into the future," says Evan.

Lacey Land "I'm a bit of a newcomer to the concepts of Southern living, being a Southern California native where things are inherently relaxed and casual," says Evan. "In this home, there's room for informal gatherings and big meals in the kitchen, or in the formal dining room inspired by an Orangery is a perfect place to bring out your grandmother's heirloom china at the holidays."

Lacey Land The kitchen dining space features rattan chairs that strike the perfect balance of modern and classic. They add warmth while complementing the wood and marble island just behind them.

Lacey Land The space almost has a sunroom vibe — a bright, breezy spot that’s perfect for starting the day with breakfast and coffee.

4. Prioritize Indoor-Outdoor Flow Lacey Land In Dallas, where outdoor living is a lifestyle, the home’s U-shaped footprint wraps around a private pool courtyard. “The home focus is on the exterior pool, yet feels extremely private and allows for gracious entertaining,” says Pierce. The layout creates natural gathering points, whether for summer parties or quiet evenings by the pool. This two-way sofa in the primary bedroom from Mous Studio invites a view, and conversation, inside and out.

5. Don't Be Afraid To Take Risks Lacey Land The designers pulled in art deco lighting, British-inspired wallpaper from House of Hackney, and custom marble selections to add unexpected flair without straying from a classic foundation. Design risks they're most proud of? “Blending some designs of the past, such as the art deco-driven primary bath to the very traditional marble that has been around for centuries,” says Pierce.

Lacey Land The yellow checkerboard wallpaper paired with verde antigua marble feels fresh and modern, instantly brightening the space while keeping it playful and chic.

6. Embrace Color Lacey Land Deep purple is set to be one of the hottest colors of 2026, and here it creates a dramatic introduction to the office on a richly textured wall.

7. Keep Symmetry In Mind Lacey Land I love how the bathroom tile echoes the entryway’s checkerboard pattern, scaled down for a cohesive yet charming detail.

Lacey Land "Timeless Southern living is understated and effortless, a design that stands on its own but does not need to shout for attention. Rich in details, poise, and comfort," says Pierce.

