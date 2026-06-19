Milly Alcock Accidentally Punched a Stunt Double While Filming 'Supergirl' (Exclusive)

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that Supergirl has incredible hair. "I have good hair," Milly Alcock, who plays the iconic superhero, says in our exclusive interview, before adding. "It's the best thing about me."

It's a lighthearted and unexpected way to start our conversation, but I can't help it: I have to dive into how amazing the fight choreography in this movie is. There's one sequence near the end that I can't stop thinking about, but I was thinking about one detail in particular more than anything else: What was Milly's craziest stunt experience filming the movie?

Keep reading to see our full interview with Milly Alcock and Craig Gillespie for Supergirl, in theaters June 26, 2026.

Milly Alcock shares her craziest 'Supergirl' stunt story. "I accidentally hit someone, I felt really bad about that," she admits. "It was a stunt double. I was just like punching him and then I accidentally clocked him. But someone almost got hurt, but they were okay. There's just so much risk involved with it and it's scary watching like your co-workers, and you're like 'No, no, no, don't get hurt,' you know what I mean? 'Cause you care about them, but I don't have like anything crazy fun." Director Craig Gillespie can't help but point out how much effort Milly put into the film. "She's trained every morning through the whole shoot to stay in shape physically," he says. "I would throw her these curveballs where it's like we'd rub into with it and our stunt crew and she'd come out and it'd be like, oh, we just designed this 360 thing we're gonna have 5 guys fly out like this and you're gonna kick and punch in and you'd learn it in like 3 minutes and then boom, we'd start going. That was scary though, and that's where you might like miss it, punch somebody that suddenly was not there that was there, yeah, but that was fun."

But there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Supergirl's strength.

Despite how much amazing fight choreography there is in the film, there's also a tension between Kara/Supergirl's invincibility; some moments she's physically strong and drowning in her emotions, and others she's drowning out her emotions by getting drunk on other planets (AKA she's rendered physically weaker). "I think that we were just really blessed with Ana [Nogueira]'s script that her emotional stake and where she is at is so clear," Milly says. "There's such clear concrete want and conflict and she's someone who has dealt with like, the most amount of trauma, like her set of circumstances is so insane, but unfortunately, people probably have had that happen to them." She continues that "it was kind of really easy to find exactly where she was, and I think that like the stunt team did a really fantastic job, and so did you, that her emotional state was really influenced and seen within her fight sequences."

See Supergirl in theaters on June 26 and let us know on Facebook which superhero is your favorite!