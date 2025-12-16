I've been waiting for this one.
Finally! Here's Your First Look At DC's 'Supergirl' (& Her Dog)
Here's everything you need to know about Supergirl, in theaters June 26, 2026.
Who is playing Supergirl in 2026?
Warner Bros. Pictures
The new Supergirl is played by Milly Alcock, who also starred in Sirens on Netflix earlier this year. The full Supergirl cast includes:
- Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl
- Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills
- Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll
- David Krumholtz as Zor-El
- Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze
- Jason Momoa as Lobo
What is Supergirl about?
The new Supergirl movie tells the story of Kara Zor-El, who finds herself on a surprise journey against "an unexpected and ruthless adversar" when she's recruited by Ruthye for "an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice," according to the official synopsis.
Where can I watch Supergirl?
Warner Bros. Pictures
Supergirl is coming to theaters on June 26, 2026.
How is Superman related to Supergirl?
Warner Bros. Pictures
Superman and Supergirl are cousins — and at the end of Superman, we learn that Kal has also been taking care of Kara's dog Krypto.
Why is she called Supergirl and not Superwoman?
Warner Bros. Pictures
It's widely thought that Kara is referred to as Supergirl because of her younger age. While this definitely makes sense, the choice to call her Supergirl instead of Superwoman has created a lot of discussion.
"Being a girl isn't demeaning at all. On the other hand, there are far, far too many people in this world who can and will dismiss a 'girl' with frightening ease. A lot of these people would just as easily dismiss a woman, but it's easy to call someone a "little girl," or to tell them "don't be such a girl," etc," one Reddit user writes.
What do you think?
