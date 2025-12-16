Finally! Here's Your First Look At DC's 'Supergirl' (& Her Dog)

Move over(affectionately), there's a new Kryptonian in town. The first look at DC's Supergirl is finally here and I literally can't wait for this adventure. We got a brief look at's Supergirl inthis summer, but we're sure to learn even more about this super-powered gal when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026. Keep reading to see the new teaser!

The new Supergirl is played by Milly Alcock, who also starred in Sirens on Netflix earlier this year. The full Supergirl cast includes:

The new Supergirl movie tells the story of Kara Zor-El, who finds herself on a surprise journey against "an unexpected and ruthless adversar" when she's recruited by Ruthye for "an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice," according to the official synopsis.

Superman and Supergirl are cousins — and at the end of Superman, we learn that Kal has also been taking care of Kara's dog Krypto.

Why is she called Supergirl and not Superwoman?

Warner Bros. Pictures

It's widely thought that Kara is referred to as Supergirl because of her younger age. While this definitely makes sense, the choice to call her Supergirl instead of Superwoman has created a lot of discussion.

"Being a girl isn't demeaning at all. On the other hand, there are far, far too many people in this world who can and will dismiss a 'girl' with frightening ease. A lot of these people would just as easily dismiss a woman, but it's easy to call someone a "little girl," or to tell them "don't be such a girl," etc," one Reddit user writes.

What do you think?