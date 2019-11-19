Sustainable Winter Fashion to Carry You Through Sweater Weather
Brrr, it's cold outside but wearing winter fashions that are also ethically made can make us feel a bit warmer inside. Each brand represented here practices one of the seven forms of sustainability, from planet-friendly production practices to incorporating upcycled materials. So never fear, recycled cashmere is here, along with other sustainable winter essentials to keep you toasty and in style through the unpredictably days of March.
White + Warren
Recycled Cashmere Cable Sleeve Crewneck ($398): With puff sleeves and neat cable details, this color-blocked cashmere crewneck is a must for the winter wardrobe.
Kindred Black
Baserange Terracotta Aid Longsleeve ($150): A
lightweight crewneck is a good basic to add to your everyday wardrobe.
Gap
The Upcycled Puffer ($168): Warm up with this puffer made with 40 discarded plastic bottles.
SiiZU
Sara Cardigan ($88): This bright cardigan not only has pockets but a surprise fun bottom too.
Universal Standard
Sophia Puffer Bomber ($180): This bomber is a great grab-n-go option, perfect for those people who love cold.
Lou & Grey
Cozy Up Teddy Coat ($198): This slightly oversized faux sherpa will make you feel like a walking teddy bear.
Everlane
The Wool-Cashmere Blanket Scarf ($150): A blanket for your neck? Yes, please!
DL1961
Phoebe Parka Jacket ($479): Fashionable and cozy, this ultra cool hooded parka features washed camouflage and reversible faux fur.
Triarchy
Black Denim Boyfriend Jacket ($389): Denim fits for any season, so pick up this reclaimed black vintage denim jacket as a great layer.
PacSun
Oversized Corduroy Sherpa Trucker Jacket ($65): Brave the cold with this roomy trucker jacket great to fit over all your layers.
Mandkhai
Oversized Jumper ($548): Nothing brightens up a gloomy day like sunny yellow cashmere.
Reformation
Somerset Coat ($328): Layer up with this midi double-breasted coat with faux fur shawl and detachable belt.
Tradlands
Modern Fisher Cotton Quail ($227): This roomy, soft cotton crewneck is made and fully sourced in Peru.
Fair Indigo
Cotton Alpaca Crew Neck Sweater ($100): You had us at the button cuff.
Laetly
On Lock ($75): Add a pop of print with this skeleton key scarf.
Elizabeth Suzann
Long Sleeve Harper Tunic ($320): This roomy tunic is great for layering.
Patagonia
Patagonia Women's Recycled High Pile Fleece Down Jacket ($279): This ultra warm sherpa fleece is insulated with recycled down and lined with recycled polyester.
Jack & Mary Designs
Cashmere Circle Scarf ($70): This cozy infinity scarf is crafted from recycled cashmere sweaters.
Los Angeles Apparel
14 oz Heavy Fleece Turtleneck Sweatshirt ($72): No layering needed with this heavyweight structured turtleneck.
Hackwith Design House
Hooded Sweater Wrap ($220): This hooded wrap sweater is loose-fitted and comes with side pockets.
Italic
Niki Leather Moto Jacket ($495): Really an any-weather jacket, this slightly tapered jacket frames your figure in any outfit.
Kotn
Airy Sweatshirt ($45): Comfy like a sweatshirt but light like a tee, this classic style sweatshirt is your weekend go-to.
Kotn
Flannel Button-Up ($60):
Nau
Down Scarf ($100): For when the chill dips to freezing add a puffer scarf.
Ban.do
Tweed Jacket ($160): This coat of many colors will blend with a variety of outfits.
Karen Kane
V Neck Chenille Sweater ($128): Kiss your curves with this velvety soft chenille pullover sweater.
The Kit.
Jojo Sweatshirt ($98): All eyes on you when you strut in this boxy crewneck.
Thought
Zillah Organic Cotton Velvet Jacket ($110): This snazzy blazer is a vibrant color perfect for the holiday season. Pair it with the matching trousers for a chic pants suit that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion.
Amour Vert
Garnet Wool Sweater ($188): Picture this multi-colored crewneck sweater with your fave straight-leg jeans and boots.
Christy Dawn
The Arlo Sweater ($398): Keep this oversized sweater by the door for quick grabbing before you head out into the chilly morning.