20 Wednesday Addams Style Ideas To Copy For Moody Winter Days
Of all the wonderful things that fall brings, what we find ourselves looking forward to the most is the kickoff of the new entertainment calendar. This season brought a new batch of shows and movies we love, including our newest favorite: Wednesday. At this point, we've binged the entire season, tried (and failed at) the TikTok dance, and obsessed over the show's star Jenna Ortega (and her beauty routine). As the natural progression goes, we're now ready to take our love for all things Wednesday one step further: infusing her signature style into our closets.
Wednesday Addams style has been synonymous with goth since the character's debut in 1938 and throughout countless incarnations over the next eight decades, but Jenna Ortega's Wednesday immediately feels different — she's less Hot Topic and more high fashion (she even wears an Alaïa dress to a school dance during the now-famous dance scene. Christina Ricci's Wednesday could never!).
Wednesday's wardrobe incorporates classic goth staples (chunky boots! leather! all black everything!) while weaving in luxe fabrics (lace and velvet) and feminine details (tulle, ruffles and high-neck blouses) to create an unexpectedly stylish aesthetic: Gothic Romantic. Ahead, find everything you need to strike the perfect moody-chic balance, and get the gothic romantic look of your dreams.
Keep Reading For Wednesday Addams Style Ideas & Romantic Goth Outfit Inspiration
Dresses
Selkie Caviar French Puff Dress ($289)
A light and airy dress with a hint of darkness.
Lace Maxi Dress ($53)
A Wednesday-approved dress fit for everyday life.
NBD Paula Gown ($388)
A gown fit for the RaveN dance, as well as any event on your calendar this season.
Lovers & Friends Keeney Dress ($138)
Whether these tears are design-driven or the result of a battle with the Hyde, they add a hint danger to this otherwise sweet LBD.
Fit-and-Flare Lace Dress ($39)
A flattering skater dress with a high-collar lace insert. Add a choker or some gloves to complete the look.
Separates
High Collar Blouse ($29)
Hallmarks of Wednesday Addams' style are romantic details, like ruffles, lace, and high collars. This blouse incorporates all three!
I AM GIA Freyja Top ($60) + Freyja Skirt ($68)
A true goth staple, this I AM GIA set feels equally Wednesday as it does Morticia.
NA-KD Shirred Lace Blouse ($69)
Wednesday's love of sheer fabrics makes this top an easy win. Pair it with a long flowing skirt to complete the look.
Tiered Tulle Skirt ($69)
This tulle skirt is a great option for dressier occasions.
By Anthropologie Cable Knit Sweater ($98)
While we'd classify Wednesday's style as gothic romantic, she does incorporate preppy staples on occasion. This cable knit sweater vest can be worn on its own or styled to channel a more casual Wednesday look.
Ganni Poplin Collar Shirt ($116)
Layer this shirt under any blouse or sweater vest to instantly transform it into a Wednesday-worthy look.
Layered Petticoat Skirt ($16)
Our heroine appears to have an aversion to pants and opts to pair her tops and sweater with skirts instead. This wearable style is a true Wednesday staple.
Outerwear
Structured Jacket ($55)
Structured outerwear is a great way instantly dress up any look.
ASOS Bershka Pinstripe Blazer ($69)
Channel Wednesday's Nevermore uniform with a classic pinstripe blazer. Skip the matching skirt to avoid looking like an actual student.
Misook Vegan Leather Trench Coat ($528)
Every goth girl has her trusted leather coat. However, we picture Wednesday being a friend to the animals and opting for a vegan style instead.
Footwear
Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer ($59)
A chunky loafer with a low heel is the perfect everyday show to add some height without impacting mobility.
Thursday Boots Ryder Platform ($168)
A sleek no-nonsense boot that our heroine would love.
Vagabond Ansie Pumps ($175)
A pair of mary janes completes the schoolgirl look, and this patent leather style gives it an unexpected edge.
Madewell Croc Embossed Loafer ($158)
A buckle for prep, and a croc pattern for Wednesday's black heart.
Calzedonia Cut Out Lace Longuette Tights ($69)
Complete any goth romantic look with a pair of luxe tights. When it comes to lace, more is more!
Excited to weave elements of the Wednesday Addams style into your own outfits this winter? Tag us in your style snaps on Instagram and TikTok — we'd love to see it!
Lead Photo Courtesy of Netflix/Wednesday.
- Gothic Decor For Spooky Season And Beyond ›
- Goth Ice Cream Cones Are Here to Cure Your Unicorn and Rainbow Fetish ›
- 15 Romantic Blouses That Will Transform Your Closet ›
- Bundle Up In Style With These Under $100 Winter Picks ›
- Sustainable Winter Fashion to Carry You Through Sweater Weather ›
- Wednesday Addams One-Liners That *Still* Make Us LOL ›
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).