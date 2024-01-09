20 Cozy Cashmere Sweaters That'll Keep You From Shivering All Season Long
You need to look towards cashmere sweaters this winter. While you're shivering in between cups of hot tea and sinking into a swarm of heated blankets amidst the freezing-cold days, cashmere sweaters do *all* the heavy lifting to keep you cozy, cute, and alwayssuper warm. Whether you're mysteriously sipping a latte at your favorite local café or conquering Zoom calls with effortless style, cashmere sweaters should be your absolute go-to.
When shopping for cashmere sweaters with warmth in mind, you'll want to ensure that they're made of 100% cashmere. Not all cashmere garments are made equal, and the quality of the material used to make them is crucial in securing their overall longevity, durability, and comfort.
If you plan on diving deep into the construction of your next cashmere sweater, it's important to take the length and thickness of the cashmere fibers into account. According to Luca Faloni, longer fibers mean more durability, and thin fibers mean more softness. To get even nerdier about cashmere sweaters, sourcing them from Italian and Scottish producers guarantees their utmost quality (though often more expensive, but it's a fair tradeoff).
These cashmere sweaters range from solids to stripes, mock-necks to turtlenecks, and crop tops to tunics to suit any style. Consider these 20 knit beauties your one-way ticket to a life that's both comfy and fabulous!
Easton Luxe Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
This 100% cashmere sweater's fuzzy feel also adds some visual interest to those cozy winter outfits, or just the PJ's you wear day-to-day.
Free People School Boy Cashmere Cardi
Cashmere calls for specialized care, like a cold hand-wash job or a trip to the dry cleaners. This green piece is no exception, as its overly-soft fibers create the coziest wear you've ever experienced!
Magaschoni Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater
This monochromatic pick features contrasting piping along the collar and shoulders for a fun flair.
Uniqlo Cashmere Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater
This cashmere sweater leans on the affordable side and will last you ages as long as you treat it right. Take time to hand wash this gorgeous peachy piece and let it air dry off the hanger for the best care.
Easy Street Cashmere Multi-Stripe Tunic
Multicolored clothing is such a vibe, and just because it's the dead of winter doesn't mean you can't brighten up your wardrobe! This stripey number will look and feel good.
Design History Rib Trim Cashmere Sweater
This pick pushes beyond basic with thick ribbed details along the cuffs and hem. The wider sleeves are also a fun play on cozy couture!
360 Cashmere Camden Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater
The higher mock neck on this cashmere piece sees that your neck gets a share of the warmth while you're out and about.
White + Warren Cashmere Saddle Sleeve Crewneck
The wider, oversized fit of this sweater enables endless styling possibilities, so you can sport it with jeans or over a maxi dress for the winter.
Reformation Garrett Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
The cropped length and single-layer turtleneck on this style go hand-in-hand, making your 'fit more casual. The gray color makes it perfect for repeated wear and will match with virtually anything in your closet.
Easy Street Luxe Cashmere Tunic
This cashmere tunic feels like wearing a super-soft blanket at all times. Aside from its comfort level, this pick is totally timeless and will last you literal years with the proper care.
White + Warren Cashmere Dragon Tapestry Crewneck
The bold dragon symbol on this cashmere sweater, taken from a 15th century European tapestry at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, symbolizes good luck and protection. It's the perfect picture to wear for a stylishly strong ensemble!
Ann Taylor Relaxed Cashmere Cable Sweater
The royal blue color of this cashmere sweater only amplifies its regal vibes. It's adorned with a simple cable knit that covers the front and back of the really relaxed silhouette.
The Alani Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater by Pilcro
This fuzzy sweater features a fun splotchy pattern that you can wear with just about anything! It's as soft as a cloud, so you'll want to wear it every single day.
J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
The make of this cashmere sweater supports the Aid by Trade Foundation, which "ensures the welfare of cashmere goats, protects natural resources, and improves the working conditions of farmers and farmworkers in Inner Mongolia." It's such an adorable wardrobe basic that can be worn in many different ways!
360 Cashmere Lyra Mock Neck Cable Knit Cashmere Sweater
You won't want to stop petting this extremely soft cashmere sweater. The loose-fitting silhouette is enhanced by a unique high-low hem that's also vented for visual effect. Of course, the mock neck detail is the cherry on top in staying super warm in the winter.
Everlane The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
The big stripes on this piece made of responsibly-sourced cashmere give your look a very nice graphic appeal for turning heads and switching up your outfit!
Madewell (Re)sponsible Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater
The greenish-brownish shade on this sweater is unique in its own right, so you can really play with color when you're putting together a cold-weather look.
The Shea Oversized Boxy Cashmere Sweater by Maeve
This show-stopping style boasts delicate stitch detailing that speak to its overall elegance.
J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
Just like the name implies, this cashmere sweater has a classic fit that doesn't include any frills or extra bits and bobs. This pick is a reliable, sleek, and comfortable addition to any warm ensemble!
White + Warren Cashmere Polo Sweater
This cashmere sweater boasts a really solid construction that'll wear well for years to come. We love how casual yet sophisticated it is, with a nice, polished collar and open neckline.
Are cashmere sweaters worth it?
Good-quality cashmere sweaters are totally worth it if you live somewhere where it's cold for extended periods of time. Investing more money in cashmere sweaters that will last you a long time is justified, as long as you're willing to put in the time to take proper care of your cashmere garments to prolong their lifespan.
Why is 100% cashmere so expensive?
Cashmere is a rare material. It typically takes 3-4 cashmere goats to produce enough fiber for one garment, so you can expect 100% cashmere to be priced in accordance with its rarity.
What is the highest quality cashmere?
There are three different grades of cashmere: Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C. They are categorized by the length and thickness of the cashmere fibers. Grade A cashmere is the highest quality, boasting the longest and finest fibers.
