22 of the Coolest Ways to Reduce Single-Use Plastic
Have you been giving single-use plastic the side eye lately? Us, too. The ubiquitous material has found its way into our landfills and oceans, and it's more important than ever to slow it down. Luckily, more and more brands have realized the issue and are not only developing alternative solutions, but are creating products that are modern and, dare we say, straight up cool. We've rounded up the best products that let you keep doin' you, while also doing some serious good for the planet.
Grove Glass Room Spray Bottle & Essential Oil Set ($24): Keep your home smelling fresher than ever with Grove Collective's glass room spray bottle and refills, which come in scents like Eucalyptus, Lemon, and more.
HiBAR Volumize Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($28): Ditch plastic bottles and suds your hair with this volumizing bar duo (there's a moisturizing version, too). Skeptical? HiBAR has an average of 4.95–star reviews.
Parachute Wool Dryer Balls ($19): A great alternative to one-use dryer sheets, these round woolen balls soften clothes, reduce drying time, and each one lasts 1,000 loads.
bkr Spiked Naked Water Bottle ($58): It's pink, it's edgy, it's made of silicone and glass...what's not to love?
Anthropologie Reusable Travel Flatware ($14): These cute and colorful utensils fit together to make dining on-the-go easier (and more eco-friendly) than ever.
Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith's Strawberry Lip Balm Tin ($7): That's right, this cult-favorite lip balm has been eco-friendly all along thanks to never giving up on its tin packaging.
Bee's Wrap Set of 2 Wraps (12): This one goes right back to Mother Nature. To package up food and more, you can use these reusable sheets that act as a breathable skin and keep your groceries fresher, longer.
Caseative Candy Color Silicone Phone Case ($8) Changing up your phone case is always a fun way to revamp your style, but next time opt for silicon over plastic (to keep micro-plastics out of our oceans). These cute pastel options are great for absorbing the shock of every (inevitable) fall.
Dropps Dish Detergent Pods ($25-$50): We know what you're thinking: "What, isn't that plastic?" Answer: nope! Dropps dishwasher pods are made of dissolvable plant enzymes, and clean without the use of toxins.
The MakeUp Eraser Cheetah Print ($20): The Makeup Eraser has changed the take-the-day-off game by removing even waterproof mascara by just adding water. And one cloth will see a lot of beauty trends come and go because it lasts three to five years.
Myro Start Kit ($10-16): You might not think of your deodorant until you um *sniff* need it, but Myro has given it a lot of thought for us. It's smart design reduces waste by keeping the same case forevs, and refilling the balm as you need it (and recycling it once you're done).
Stasher Reusable Silicone Bag Multi-Pack ($48): When was the last time your snack bag stood up on its own? Or wasn't thrown in the trash later? These made-to-last bags double as pantry storage and on-the-go munchie containers.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures ($14-$16): A manicure that lasts and lasts and lasts is every beauty lover's dream. Static Nails invented just that, with reusable pop-on nails that come in fashion-forward shades and shapes.
Kitsch 5-Pack Printed Hair Ties ($8): Gentle on your hair as much as they are on the planet, Kitsch hair ties are a great alternative to clear plastic options. Plus, they prevent that dreaded kink and aren't a strain on strands.
Euro Cuisine Greek-Style Yogurt Strainer ($26): Ever since China has stopped accepting America's plastic, most yogurt containers made their way to landfills instead of recycling centers. The solution? Make your own with this maker, strainer, and container in one.
Package Free Tea Tree Charcoal Facial Bar Soap ($12): Get the benefits of pore-clearing charcoal and acne-fighting tea tree oil with this package-free facial bar soap.
Blueland The Clean Essentials ($39): Blueland has completely rethought home cleaning and care. Never throw out another multi-purpose cleaner or hand soap bottle again—instead, purchase these unbreakable bottles and refill them with dissolvable pods that cost just $2 a pop (with packaging that's recyclable and compostable).
Standard Baggu ($12): This is the perfect carry all for farmer's markets, or even an on-point vacation bag. Plus, who wouldn't want to play a game of Where's Waldo during their commute?
Saalt Menstraul Cup ($29) Every month, we're almost guaranteed to throw out at least a handful of used tampons and pads. Notice how we said almost? Break the, er, cycle and opt for a reusable menstrual cup that safely and effectively collects your flow month after month.
Thinx Super Hiphugger ($39): Not into menstrual cups, or prefer to have backup? Add Thinx to your top drawer. These undies are designed to absorb flow without making you feel wet (yes, really).
Almond Cow The Plant-Based Milk Maker ($195) Before, making your own plant-based milk felt like an ambitious task. Now, Almond Cow has made it simpler than ever with its all-in-one making machine, where you can use any nut or grain as your base.
World Market Multicolor Reusable Silicone Straws ($10): Straws haven't been this fun since we blew bubbles in our milk as kids. These silicone versions come in a rainbow of colors and their own case for easy travel. Bonus: they're temperature proof, so bring on the hot chocolate.
Back in January, we introduced you to a feel-good cause to inspire your New Year's resolution: a walking challenge to help raise funds for the amazing cancer fighters at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. I took part in the challenge with the Brit + Co team and ended up walking 105+ miles in January — it was awesome.
This spring, there's a new challenge on the horizon, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Big Climb. The ask: On May 15, 2021, you can step up to take cancer down by committing to climb 1,311 steps, walking 3.2 miles, or doing 440 chair step-ups at home as part of the Big Climb. If you need some motivation to bring movement back into your daily routine — look no further!
As always, it's free to sign up, but climbers are encouraged to set a fundraising goal to help beat cancer. We'll be organizing another Brit + Co team to step up, and I hope you'll join us too! Keep scrolling for a peek at where I'll be completing the challenge in my Los Angeles neighborhood around the hidden Silver Lake Stairs. Happy climbing!
Never underestimate the power of an accountability buddy! I asked my in-laws, my partner, and a few friends to join me so we can keep each other motivated and accountable in completing the challenge — virtual high-fives all around! Also, my dog Fox is a great climber, too.
An aesthetically pleasing backdrop is a huge motivator for me! I'm fortunate to have all sorts of painted steps around my neighborhood to keep the challenge interesting, but you can also keep cool inside with at-home chair step-ups.
Don't forget to share your progress on social — #BigClimb!
Feel free to break the challenge up if you need to by tackling half the distance in the AM and half at sunset. Here's me 1,311 steps later and ready for a break — but, think I earned this one!
