Amanda Seyfried Just Spilled On Friendship With "Beautiful And Fun" Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are "perfect" in their new movie The Housemaid, and TBH I'm not surprised. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President of production Erin Westerman told People that both actresses are "mysterious, nuanced and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away."
In the new movie, Amanda plays Nina, who hires Sydney's Millie to be her family's housemaid. The two actresses got super close while filming, and Amanda just spilled on their friendship — and their new movies.
Here's what Amanda Seyfried said about her relationship with Sydney Sweeney ahead of The Housemaid on December 19, 2025.
What is the new movie about Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried?
At the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried told People just how close she's gotten with Sydney Sweeney through filming The Housemaid. They even have a text chain!
“I think she’s beautiful and fun,” Amanda says. “And we definitely love what we do, and we love the project so much, so it’s infectious. We saw the movie and we both loved it.”
The two actresses are also in two indie movies releasing around the same time: Sydney Sweeney's Christy and Amanda's The Testament of Ann Lee.
“We were just together last week because we’re doing a lot of promotion for The Housemaid movie,” Amanda continues. “It’s really crazy timing...Our independent movies are premiering the same day, within hours of each other."
Who will Amanda Seyfried be in The Housemaid?
Sydney Sweeney has also given Amanda Seyfried her fair share of compliments. She told MTV during CinemaCon no one is truly prepared to see what Amanda does with the role of Nina.
"Everyone's going to freak out by Amanda's performance," Sydney said. "You don't know what to expect. And I don't even think we knew what to expect from a lot of those scenes."
I'll definitely be seated when The Housemaid comes to theaters. Let us know what you're excited to see in the comments!
