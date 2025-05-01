Glen Powell Who? Brandon Sklenar & Sydney Sweeney Getting Closer Ahead of 'The Housemaid.'

Sydney Sweeney broke the internet when she announced she'd postponed her engagement. And when she clapped back at her bikini body haters. And when she went topless on Instagram. But her recent Instagram post from filming The Housemaid just broke our Brit + Co group chat because of just how many times Brandon Sklenar appeared — and one very specific video that had us squealing.

Here's a breakdown of Brandon Sklenar & Sydney Sweeney's recent videos.

Brandon Sklenar & Sydney Sweeney get cheeky in a new Instagram video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) Throughout a recent Instagram post from Syd, which she calls "a very very late jan x feb photo dump," she posts some reunions with Euphoria costars Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferrera and behind the scenes from The Housemaid (where she stars opposite Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar). I couldn't help but notice that Brandon shows up multiple times in the photo carousel: a selfie while he, Sydney, and a couple other women wear racing helmets, a photo in an arcade, and then a video where they're trying out a TikTok trend. In the video, Brandon lifts Sydney up to sit on his shoulders while Rihanna's "Breakin' Dishes" plays in the background. They do more than a couple attempts until they get the video just right — and that includes lots of giggles from Syd, and a moment where she almost falls off his back. "we love costars with chemistry," one X user says, while another adds, "They look so cute together." Although, my goodness, if a man lifted me onto his shoulder that easily, I'd be in a fit of giggles too! (Although his strength makes sense given his upcoming role in The Olympian).

A third X user wonders whether the video is just a marketing strategy to drum up conversation — especially after Sydney confirmed all that chemistry with Glen Powell during Anyone But You was literally just to get the internet in a tizzy. "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film," she told The New York Times. "Because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative." "Once [the movie] did become a success, a lot of the interviews were just questions about [the rumors], so I don’t know if we necessarily were planning on ever talking about the strategy behind any of it," she added in a conversation with Vanity Fair. "We just had very specific questions and when you say no to a question, people think that you’re a b—ch, so."

