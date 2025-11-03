So stylish.
8 New Target Fashion Finds Worth Adding To Your Cart In November
November may be all about dressing up your home for the holidays, but you can't forget dressing up yourself, either! Target’s latest fashion arrivals are giving us plenty of reasons to celebrate the season in the most stylish way possible. They just dropped so many new pieces that are equal parts cozy and chic, perfect for putting outfits together in November and beyond.
Below, shop 8 new Target fashion finds totally worth snagging before they sell out this month!
Target
A New Day Long Sleeve Bow Cardigan Sweater
Bows make everything better, including this soft cardigan sweater that gives the utmost festive vibes.
Target
Wild Fable Cozy Long Sleeve Maxi Empire Waist Dress
This maxi dress is beyond flattering, plus the dark color makes it a perfect match for just about any combo of accessories you want to rock.
Target
Universal Thread Mid-Rise 90's Baggy Denim Rhinestone Jeans
These jeans are covered in tiny rhinestones so they glimmer under light. Their subtle twinkle will be great for ringing in the holidays.
Target
Wild Fable Padded Denim Barn Jacket
We're loving the camo trend in the fashion world right now, though this barn jacket does everything but blend in. So iconic!
Target
Future Collective Long Sleeve Relaxed V-Neck Tie-Front Blouse
The large collar on this tie-front blouse feels so sophisticated so you can easily dress up for holiday gatherings.
Target
Wild Fable Shawl Collar Shearling Coat
This shearling coat will definitely keep you warm and cozy this season. It's the ideal layering piece, especially if you live somewhere it gets super cold.
Target
Wild Fable Long Sleeve High Neck Mesh Top
This meshy plaid top is another wonderful layering piece, adding some pattern and color to any sequence of garments you want to style.
Target
A New Day Textured Houndstooth Jacket
A new jacket just might be in order for your closet! This houndstooth number is a great fit for the office and weekend outings alike.
