8 Hidden Target Style Gems To Shop In October (Before They're Gone!)
It may sound like a small thing, but I’m beyond excited to update my fall wardrobe this season. As I shop, I’m constantly on the lookout for timeless pieces that will look both chic and elegant for everyday wear. Of course, I wouldn't be clothes shopping if I wasn't checking out Target's new arrivals. Since I'm practically stalking their aisles at this point, here are all the loveliest new clothing items I’ve found at Target that are simply chef’s kiss for October (and beyond).
Scroll to see all the new fashion arrivals I can't get enough of at Target this month!
Target
A New Day Asymmetrical Knit Midi Sheath Dress
This is one of my favorite Target dresses right now due to its sheer elegance. The color and fabric just scream autumn, and it looks like something I could buy from of a high-end boutique (for only $35).
Target
Wild Fable Pointed Collar Faux Suede Chore Coat
I love the simplicity of this faux suede chore coat. It’s got a timeless appeal to it, and looks expensive, but is only $45 at Target. Score!
Target
A New Day Fitted Knit Maxi Bodycon Dress
Doesn’t this beautiful dress look like something Taylor Swift would wear in her Folklore era? It’s breathtaking and ideal for autumn, but its knit feel can also be easily styled throughout the winter season.
Target
Wild Fable Denim Utility Jacket
My best friend went to fashion school at Parsons, and she left me with this important piece of stylish wisdom from the all-knowing fashion gods: your wardrobe is never complete without at least one denim jacket. At just $40, this Target find seems like the perfect choice.
Target
Universal Thread Mid-Rise Straight Leg Cargo Pants
Another piece of fashion advice from that same bestie? There’s nothing more fashion-forward than vintage clothing. It may seem odd to look to the past for inspo, but nothing, I repeat, nothing is more vogue than retro style. That’s where these 70s-inspired cargo pants come in. Truly stylish!
Target
JoyLab Low-Rise Tear Away Track Pants
I made a pact with myself earlier this year that I’d become a full-blown fitness girly. It sounds silly, but I think I’m on to something because whenever I wear cute athletic outfits, I always get better workouts. That’s one of the (many) reasons I’m obsessing over these low-rise track pants.
Target
All In Motion High Pile & Ribbed Mix Jacket
Can we talk about how cozy and snug this high-pile ribbed mix jacket is? I immediately want to snuggle up in this while strolling through a pumpkin patch. A must-have for fall!
Target
A New Day Button-Down Mini A-Line Dress
Last but not least, we have this flirty and chic mini dress for only $45! It’s like something straight out of Vogue. Too cute (and affordable) to be true!
