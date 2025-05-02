In the extremely short time I worked at Target , one of my main duties was to restock and organize the dollar section, also known as Bullseye’s Playground. It was my favorite part of the job, mostly because my love for trinkets is something that desperately needs to be studied.

Even as a now-shopper, I’m always pleasantly surprised at just how expensive-looking some of the home decor and kitchen gadgets in Target’s dollar section are. Since a Target run always requires a little treat, I perused the retailer’s current dollar section lineup and found 8 charming picks you don’t want to miss. The best part? They’re all reminiscent of pricier options from my favorite stores like Anthropologie and West Elm.

Scroll on to shop 8 Target dollar section finds that look anything but cheap.

Target Vivitar Table Lamp No turning on the big light around here! This striped table lamp with a sturdy base illuminates your space with the coziest warm glow. Thanks to its cordless design, it's easy to move around the house when you want to switch things up.

Target Mellow Martini Candle This $5 find is a win for all the martini girls out there. Almost too cute to burn, it adds a perfectly quirky touch to your bookshelf, coffee table, or bar cart. If you do choose to light it, your space will be filled with sweet floral notes, subtle olive, and zesty lemon. Once it's burned down, I'd totally repurpose the glass for homemade cocktails!

Target Blue + White Ceramic Pitcher Speaking of cocktails, this adorable checkered pitcher is the ideal vessel for serving up a big batch for brunch parties or backyard shindigs. That's not all, though – this versatile piece can also be used as a vase for fresh flowers!

Target Tomato Pillow 'Tis a tomato girl summer after all! This plush pillow leans into the foodie-approved aesthetic for just $5, while similar options on the market go for $20 or more.

Target Pink Glass Vase Funky home decor will always have my heart. In the vein of embracing whimsy, have a little fun decorating your space this season – starting with this $3 pink glass vase that's suitable for real or artificial blooms.

Target Fruit + Vegetable Dish Towels Liven up your kitchen with this charming pair of cotton dish towels that feature seasonal staples like fresh fruits, veggies, and picnic-ready plaid. The set of two only costs $5!

Target 'Tini Time Tufted Wall Art Because it's always time for a 'tini. This martini-themed wall art comes with a playful tufted texture and can easily be hung on any surface since it's super lightweight.

Target Blue Drinking Glass Set These glass goblets are so Anthro-coded. Dotted with floral motifs, each swig you take will feel sophisticated – even though the pair goes for just $5.

