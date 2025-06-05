Target keeps killing the home decor game, and this summer, their collection’s packed with coastal-themed goodies that make channeling the season so easy, stylish, andaffordable (the best part, really). I scoured their new home decor arrivals section and found seven iconic pieces that truly make me want to redecorate my entire space for summer – you’re going to feel the same after taking a peek. Below, you’ll find plenty of beachy designs alongside bolder, more colorful picks that are oh-so summery.

Scroll on for 7 stunning Target summer decor pieces to snag in June!

Target Threshold & Studio McGee Woven Table Lamp This adorable little lamp would make the perfect bedside companion or even a fun piece to add to your desk for some summery flair! Either way, the lived-in rattan material is infinitely cozy, plus you get a little bit of playfulness from the scalloped shade.

Target Tabitha Brown Melamine Mixing Bowl Set I'm eyeing this $20 mixing bowl set for summer because each piece comes with a secure lid that makes transporting goodies to dinner parties or picnics super simple and mess-free. Besides, they look so festive for summer – even if they don't end up leaving the house with you.

Target Threshold Shell Serving Platter This shell-shaped serving platter definitely delivers on the fancy vibes, all for just $10.50 (was $15). It's fairly deep-set, so you can truly place anything you want to inside, from a hefty fruit salad to a bed of ice for chilled wines, as pictured. If you're not using it for entertaining a crowd, it can easily pivot to dinner table centerpiece status – just fill it with some glass pebbles and sit a pillar candle in it!

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Metal Oval Serving Tray This serving tray has a retro feel that I'm just enamored with, especially for a DIY backyard happy hour or fleshed-out picnic setup. You can truly use it in so many other ways: charcuterie spreads, tapas, or a guacamole bar (to name a few)!

Target Threshold & Studio McGee Scalloped Edge Outdoor Umbrella If you're lucky enough to have a roomy backyard space, this scalloped umbrella will supply your summer with massive coastal vacation vibes – without ever having to book a flight. It comes in two sizes, 6.5 feet and 9 feet, plus, it tilts to suit the angle of the sun throughout the day using an easy-to-use crank.

Target Tabitha Brown Plastic Beverage Pitcher Drinks are served! This colorful $8 (was $10) pitcher makes a lively home for batched cocktails or even homemade lemonades this summer. Since it's made of durable plastic, you won't have to worry about it breaking amid all the festivities. And forget about setting aside precious time to hand-wash it, this baby is dishwasher-safe (top rack only)!

Target Threshold Woven Seagrass Chargers Chargers aren't always necessary, but they do add a touch of elegance to mealtime. This $7 (was $10) coastal-inspired pair is downright adorable and can easily be utilized inside or out for a more formal feel!

