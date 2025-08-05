Whoever claims you have to spend a fortune to refresh your space is quite literally fooling you. You can actually find a ton of chic-looking home decor pieces at budget-friendly prices – you just have to know the right places to look. My go-to spot? Target.

In fact, the retailer’s latest batch of decorative finds proves that even just $5 can go a long way when it comes to more “bougie” home additions. From gorgeous planters to cozy light fixtures, these even Target home decor finds that just hit stores for $5 or less are simply too good to pass up this August.

Scroll on to shop 7 expensive-looking Target home decor pieces you should absolutely check out this month!

Target Bullseye's Playground Modern Ceramic Planter This minimalist planter pairs well with any kind of flower or plant you want in your space, plus it adds a pinch of design-forward looks wherever you put it.

Target Bullseye's Playground Ceramic Light Illuminate your bathroom, bedroom, or bookcase with this adorable little light that emits a warm glow.

Target Bullseye's Playground Decorative Marble Canister This budget-friendly marble canister makes the perfect vessel for flaky salt in your kitchen. You could even fill it up with cotton rounds or q-tips for an elegant touch to your bathroom, too!

Target Brightroom Storage Caddy Keeping things organized is a sign that you've, well, got it all together. This sleek-looking caddy is a bit on the cheaper side, but it gets the job done, all while looking perfectly on-point.

Target Room Essentials Stoneware Glaze Mug This artsy mug comes in so many fun colors to elevate your at-home coffee station. You wouldn't even be able to tell each one is just $3.50 (originally $5)!

Target Luckygreenery Checker Planter This bold little planter fitted with faux greenery would work great in any drab bathroom to instantly liven things up. Fake plants not your thing? Simply pop out the original piece and plant your own.

Target Bullseye's Playground Bath Accessories Set Speaking of your bathroom space, this matching trio of a soap dish, toothbrush holder, and soap dispenser will spare you from the look of mismatched bath accessories, trying everything together for a cohesive look that feels fancy – even though you only spent $5 on al three pieces.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.