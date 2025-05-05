Targetalways keeps the good stuff comin', and this season's home decor lineup is no exception. Complete with dreamy color palettes and summery seashell motifs, you're not going to want to miss these 9 stunning Target home decor picks. We're heavily eyeing all of them since they're all easy upgrades for summertime. If your space is craving some playful touches for the new season, we've got you covered with the coolest decor finds!

Scroll on to shop 9 Target new arrivals, all perfect for completing your summer home decor plans!

Target Parachute Stripe Duvet Cover Set Soft and light to the touch with just enough patterned flair, this duvet cover set that comes with two pillow cases will instantly transform your bedroom and give it a summery feel.

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Rattan Wrapped Jar Candle Rattan is undeniably summery, and since this candle's crafted with a citrusy aroma, it'll fit right in with your space's seasonal vibes.

Target Threshold Scalloped Outdoor Throw Pillow Target's home decor selection is packed with scalloped details right now, which are perfect for summer playfulness. This throw pillow with contrasting edges will look just as good on your sofa as it does on an outside chair!

Target Threshold Shells Stoneware Dinner Plate These stoneware dinner plates dotted with color seashell illustrations will complete your dinner party plans. Since they feel so coastal, we recommend serving up a little surf and turf action!

Target Threshold Rattan Wall Shelf The arched top on this wall shelf gives it such a nice, decorative quality while still being perfectly functional for storing away things like skincare goodies, picture frames, and small plants – or just beloved knick knacks!

Target Threshold Blue Candle Holder This sea-inspired candle holder makes a statement without being too over-the-top, which we love. It's going to look so chic as a centerpiece at the dinner table or as some simple coffee table decor.

Target Threshold Blue Melamine Dinner Bowl This bowl is almost a plate, thanks to its shallow construction. It makes the piece feel so sophisticated, plus the deep blue colorway gives it a classic touch for serving up meals.

Target Threshold Scalloped Wall Mirror Gotta love an accent mirror! This wood one with serene scalloped edges infuses any space with personality, plus you can hang it vertically or horizontally to suit your existing decor setup.

Target Threshold Wavy Border Flocked Coir Doormat This cheerful doormat is the cutest way to greet guests and add more color to your home.

