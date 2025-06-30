Stanley just added a new, never-before-seen product to their lineup of insulated goodies: lunch boxes! Made from a “crush-proof” shell fixed with strong insulation that’ll keep contents cold (or hot) for hours, what truly makes this new drop exciting is that the lunch boxes themselves are available in four adorable colors. Whether you're headed out on a picnic or sending the kiddos back to school, you’re going to want to check out the latest from Stanley.

Here’s everything on Stanley’s new insulated lunch boxes, including the most important specs and where to shop them!

Stanley 1913 Meet the All Day Lunch Box from Stanley – available in two sizes, Mini and Midi, they provide the perfect food storage option for any adventure because they’re ultra-durable. The BPA-free layer of insulation is sturdy, preventing the possibility of any smashed sandwiches or pesky spills. Each size is easy to carry with you with either the short side handle or the detachable crossbody strap.

Stanley 1913 Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box in Dew Drop

The first lunch box in the drop is the All Day Mini Lunch Box ($45). With a 4.2-quart capacity, it’s ideal for kids’ lunches or packing in only the essentials for a mid-day summer picnic. It measures about 10.23 by 3.74 by 6.89 inches, making it compatible with Stanley’s 1.25-Quart Useful Box, which can help you further organize and insulate your items. The All Day Mini Lunch Box currently comes in four stunning colors like Lilac, Rose Quartz (a light pink), Black, and Dew Drop (a light blue).

Stanley 1913 Stanley All Day Midi Lunch Box in Rose Quartz

The natural size up from the Mini is the Midi Lunch Box ($60). It carries 6.2 quarts and measures in at 11.81 by 3.74 by 7.88 inches. Like the Mini, this one’s compatible with the 2.11-Quart Useful Boxfor added organization and sturdiness. While the Mini is shoppable in four colorways, the Midi only comes in Rose Quartz and Black as of now.

Stanley 1913 Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box in Lilac

Each lunch box size is also fitted with an inner mesh pocket that can easily fit silverware, napkins, a small snack, or an ice pack to keep contents extra chilled out. No matter what color you go with, you can be sure that Stanley’s new lunch boxes will bring the same expert level insulation that your favorite tumbler does.

