38 Easy Tapas Recipes For The Best Tapas Party in 2022
If you're throwing a party this year and don't want to spend the entire night in the kitchen, look no further than Spain's fashionable tapas: small plates of food to be shared among guests. These smaller servings of unique cuisine can be a great way to try something new and really impress your foodie friends that always want a little bite. Most of these tapas recipes come together in no time, which can be super helpful if you lean toward procrastinating the daunting task of hosting. To get you started, we've got the dish on the best easy and delicious Spanish tapas recipes. And don't forget; these babies taste even better when paired with a pitcher of sangria.
Fig and Bacon Jam Crostini
Smear goat cheese on some toasted baguette slices, add bacon jam and fig slices, and drizzle with honey. This fresh flavor combination is nothing like you've ever tasted before. (via Barley & Sage)
Seared Tuna with Manzanilla Olive Tapenade
This tapas bite may look super involved and fancy, but we promise you it's as simple as it gets. Sear fresh tuna before using it to top cucumber slices that pair with a delicious homemade tapenade. (via The Endless Meal)
Chorizo, Manchego, and Olive Skewers
These honey-drizzled skewers embody the rich, fresh flavors of Spanish foods and are a fireworks show in your mouth. (via My Modern Cookery)
Garlic Shrimp With Lemon and Parsley
This simple lemon-garlic shrimp is sure to satisfy. Serve with toothpicks for spearing or crusty baguette slices for dipping. (via Spain on a Fork)
Spanish Tortilla With Burrata and Herbs
This recipe using potatoes, eggs, fresh herbs, prosciutto, and burrata is perfect for a tapas brunch. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mushroom Croquettes
Croquetas de jamón, logs of ham coated in breadcrumbs and fried until golden, are easy to find at most bars in Spain. These are filled with mushrooms and made with non-dairy milk, so even your vegan friends can enjoy them! (via Cilantro and Citronella)
Squash Cornbread Mini Muffins
These finger food cornbread tapas are made with squash to boost your bite with tons of nutritional value. They're sweet yet super savory, and the perfect dish to serve! (via Chef Bai)
Pan Tumaca
This recipe originates from old Spanish tradition of finding ways to reuse crusty bread. Adding tomato and olive oil will soften up your crust to be topped with flavorful meat and spiciness. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Fried Cheese Curds
Fry some cheese curds in your oil of choice, and this finger food is ready to be enjoyed! Get ready to make a big batch, though, because these crunchy, creamy bites are addictive! (via Culinary Hill)
Baked Churro Chips
Steer away from tradition by making churros into chips. They’re easy to make in big batches, and they’re even easier to dip into mocha-fudge sauce, caramel sauce or whipped cream. (via Brit + Co)
Spanish Cheese Board Easy Tapas Dish
Cover all of your flavor bases on a single board instead of making multiple plates. This tapas assortment is a yummy twist on modern charcuterie, and is full of Spanish cheeses, meats, grapes, olives and flavorful spreads. (via My Kitchen Love)
Bruschettas
These takes on a classic bruschetta bite can take your tapas party so much further, and display a range of flavors, from spicy to sweet. (via Signature Concoctions)
Watermelon Salad with Feta, Cucumber, and Basil
Keep things fresh and fruity with this unique combination of flavors! This recipe will hit different during the summer, as it's a relaxing and refreshing bite. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Bacon and Goat Cheese Pops
Make this finger food an easy hack by using skewers to serve them! You'll get a mouthful rich with sweet and savory notes. (via The Endless Meal)
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
These delicious, tapas-worthy chicken wings are prepared in the air fryer, making prepping for a party so much easier. Everyone won't be able to get enough of the spicy, citrusy flavors! (via Cozy Cravings)
Chicken Empanadas Tapas Recipes
Because no one ever complained about chicken, cheese, and carbs, and we're not about to start. (via Food With Feeling)
Vegetarian Jalapeno Poppers
You'll want to eat tons of these flavorful bites! Get into the crunch with these baked jalapeno poppers. (via Live Eat Learn)
Spanish-Style Tomato and Butter Bean Dip
This addictive dip is so simple, you can even make it on a camping trip. (via Fresh Off the Grid)
Bacon-Wrapped Dates With Goat Cheese and Pecans
These four-ingredient bites are both crispy, chewy, and creamy all at once. (via The Cookie Rookie)
Mini Quiche
Quiches are always a hit, so why not make them bite-sized for your tapas party? You can take this recipe in so many different ways to produce unique flavors. (via Culinary Hill)
Chickpea Cranberry Lettuce Wraps
Make entertaining simple with these fresh lettuce wraps. You'll get a mouthful of sweet cranberry and pack in tons of nutrition. (via Chef Bai)
Pan Con Tomate
This snack is us-per common in Spain and just an easy way to make tapas. Fresh and garlicky, we could never pass up pan con tomate. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Gambas al Ajillo
This spicy shrimp recipe can be used to toss with pasta or served on skewers! The choice is yours. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Blistered Padrón Peppers
Olive oil, salt, lemon juice, and heat transform these Spanish peppers into a party-worthy treat. (via What’s Gaby Cooking?)
Flank Steak With Goat Cheese on Toast
Grilled flank steak and roasted red pepper sit atop creamy goat cheese and crusty bread, but the real kicker is a roasted fig and onion jam that adds a perfect touch of sweetness. (via Steamy Kitchen)
Spanish-Style Meatballs
Meatballs are a welcome guest at any party. These bites are made with spicy chorizo, a Spanish staple. (via Grab a Plate)
Zanahorias Saliñadas Tapas Recipe
These vibrant pickled carrot slices, served in olive oil and parsley, make a refreshing accompaniment to heavier, meatier tapas. (via Tara’s Multicultural Table)
Two-Minute Olive Tapenade
Black olives, capers, and olive oil make a salty spread that you’ll hungrily smear on endless baguette slices. (via Mommy Musings)
Fried Calamari With Cilantro Aioli
Looking for a dish with a little wow factor? Behold this simpler-than-you-think squid appetizer. (via Baker by Nature)
Pan-Fried Cauliflower
Quick-fried cauliflower is a healthier alternative to fried cheese or meat, but it still tastes indulgent. (via Just a Little Bit of Bacon)
Heirloom Tomato, Basil, and Manchego Toast
If your tomatoes are in season, you'll want these tomato-manchego toasts topped with basil. They look gorgeous, fit to serve at a tapas celebration! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Balsamic Roasted Grape and Brie Crostini
Toasted baguette slices are topped brie, balsamic roasted grapes, and toasted pecans along with balsamic glaze, thyme, and black pepper. (via Barley & Sage)
Sriracha Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Again, you could never go wrong with prepping cauliflower bites. This recipe leverages that buffalo flavor we all know and love! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Broccoli and Cheese Hand Pies
Handheld snacks are just a 'yes' from us. These hand pies are packed with cheese and broccoli to deliver the most satisfying bite. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Whipped Feta, Corn and Zucchini Crostini
Light whipped feta sits atop a crunchy crostini to balance out all of the comforting flavors of this tapa. (via Live Eat Learn)
Mexican Tortilla Roll Ups
These rollups are perfect for snack time, and easy to make with simple ingredients so that even the little ones can enjoy! (via Culinary Hill)
Roasted Cauliflower Bites with Mint Dip
Try something a little bit different and whip up some cauliflower to be dipped in this fresh mint concoction. (via Salt & Lavender)
Spinach Artichoke Cups
It's like the dip, but even better. Serve these as finger food at your next tapas party for the ultimate reward. Everyone will enjoy them! (via Rachel Mansfield)
This article has been updated.
