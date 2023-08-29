Your Guide To The *Hottest* Fall Fashion For 2023
The season's best style trends are here. From preppy pieces to overseas-inspired looks, consider this your go-to guide for all things fall fashion. We've got the deets on 2023's most-loved trends, details, and must-haves. Read on for your fall time fashion inspo!
On-Trend Styles To Sport
Here’s the low-down on the biggest trends popping off this fall.
Future Collective with Reese Blutstein Women's Belt Buckle Pleated Midi Skirt ($36)
Preppy Style
Our fall rewatch list undoubtedly includes Gossip Girl, which supplies nothing less than outstanding seasonal outfit inspiration. Preppy style is returning this year with the Waldorf and Van der Woodsen names written all over it – cable knit sweaters, pleated skirts, suit sets, and loafers will have their moment in the limelight. We *especially* love this trend because it’s a perfect fit for back-to-school time and when those fall evenings start to turn chilly.
To get a jump on the trend, browse our all-encompassing Cool Girls’ Guide To Preppy Style and shop the latest Future Collective collaboration with Reese Blutstein that’s packed with prep-inspired pieces.
Staud Wells Dress ($285)
Drop Waist Dresses
Drop waist dresses emit total princess vibes (which, TBH, is something worth feeling year-round), and the silhouette is making a strong comeback this fall. The unique shape of drop waist dresses provides a sweet air of romance, ideal for cozy fall dates to pumpkin patches and baking seasonal treats. You can take the trend in any direction – sporting sleeveless, cap sleeves, or long-sleeved pieces – plus, most designs are easy to style for formal *or* casual wear.
European Fashion
This fall, we’re evidently taking notes from European fashion. The Tomato Girl trend shows no signs of dying down. It draws direct inspiration from, essentially, living your best European summer life amidst a tranquil backdrop of coastal architecture, a slow-living lifestyle, and an abundance of tinned fish and Aperol spritzes.
With the Tomato Girl trend in mind, linen materials will be huge this season, especially if they’re worn in maxi dress form. A few more staples include flowy skirts, corset tops, frilly blouses, and gold jewelry.
The preference for European fashion also has a heavy influence from French girl style. Styles that fall under this très chic approach lean on the side of luxury, but still remain effortlessly wearable.
We’ll see tons of vintage denim, ballet flats, and trench coats this upcoming fall that come from the French girl canon.
Let's Get Into The Details
If you’re looking to spruce up your fall wardrobe, opt for these eye-catching details we’re seeing everywhere.
Urban Outfitters Bow Cutout Rose Lace Tight ($19)
Bows
First came girl dinner. Then, there was girl outfit. Bows have become a quintessential part of girl outfit, enhancing femininity within any look. Taking inspo from the ongoing balletcoretrend, they're downright cute AF and quite easy to style! You could tie small bows on each of your purse straps (a la the iconic Sandy Liang x Baggu collab bags), pin some in your hair with the help of barrettes, or use strands of light pink ribbon as shoelaces.
Sunday in Brooklyn Gilded Sheer Mesh Top ($78)
Sheer, Sparkly Mesh
Layering sheer mesh materials and throwing a lil’ sparkle into your ‘fit is a surefire way to take any fall look from day to night. We’re heavily obsessed with Anthropologie’s latest campaign for the season, which incorporates both stunning details. Falling for Anthro has *tons* of sheer styles, from dresses to tunics to tops, all ideal picks for stepping out for drinks this season.
NA-KD Tailored Oversized Vest ($65)
Gray
Though its first impression is all boring and bland, gray is back in a big way this fall. Aside from being practical for pairing, gray can easily give that quiet luxury vibe to elevate your looks. Try it out via wide-leg pants, vests, or maxi dresses – no matter how you wear it, you’ll look gorg.
No-Fail Basics For Fall
To top things off, opt for these basics that can easily be sported with the rest of your wardrobe.
Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
"It" Girl Sneakers
Though you're an “It” girl on your own, “It” girl sneakers really reinforce your greatness. Slip into shoe styles like the Adidas Sambas to Onitsuka Tigers for a sporty touch! They work *so* well with dresses, jeans, or shorts and complement any and all fall activities.
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi-Fine 14K Plated Double Hoop Earrings ($48)
Gold Hoop Earrings
Sometimes you just need a little bling, and gold hoop earrings are 100% here for that. They’ll make you feel like a baddie, and finish off your fall ensembles wit something you didn’t know you were missing.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for more of the latest in fashion!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Anthropologie
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.