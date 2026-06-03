I'm always happy when Taylor Swift announces a new song, and this month, Swifties are in luck. The "Cruel Summer" singer announced that she's releasing a new track for Toy Story 5 called "I Knew It, I Knew You" — and the song's coming out on June 5. Taylor made the announcement on June 1 which means we didn't even have to wait a whole week! Honestly, I love a quick turnaround.

Taylor Swift is giving us a brand new song in honor of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie's return in Toy Story 5.

Taylor Swift is "in love" with 'Toy Story 5' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) It sounds like Taylor Swift loves the Toy Story franchise just as much as all the other Disney fans. "It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠," she wrote in her June 1 Instagram post. "You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?" I love getting a burst of inspiration after watching a movie or a TV show, and just needing to get it out. Can anyone else relate?

And 'I Knew It, I Knew You' isn't her first movie song. Taylor Swift hasn't written very many songs to go along with movie releases, but when she chooses to lend her songwriting to a movie soundtrack, the songs are always incredible. "Safe & Sound" and "Eyes Open" from The Hunger Games, "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Fifty Shades Darker are some of my favorite Taylor songs, so I'm super excited to hear "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Are you excited for Taylor Swift's new song? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!