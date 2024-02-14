We Might Already Have The Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) Release Date
Well, Swifties, we only have two rerecordings left before Taylor Swift has reclaimed all her albums: Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) (also called Debut (TV)). I totally thought we were getting a Rep (TV) announcement at the 2024 Grammys, but I did *not* expect Taylor to announce The Tortured Poets Department instead! However, Taylor is a master at red herrings when she wants to be, and after she announced Red (Taylor's Version) instead of 1989 (Taylor's Version) in the fall of 2021, there is one thing that feels very Debut about her recent Eras Tour shows.
When is Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) coming out?
At one of her recent Eras Tour shows, Taylor Swift made a joke that she was going to play a song from her discography that was "175 years old." Swifties immediately began doing the math, and there are two particular dates this number could point to: May 17 and August 2. Let me explain.
Taylor doesn't mess around when it comes to numbers, so fans plugged the potential Easter egg into the calendar and realized that August 2 was 175 days from that particular concert date. Since Taylor played "The Outside," a song off the album, I think this could be a clue to when we're getting the rerecording of Taylor Swift's first album.
As @13tywilson points out, May 17 is also a viable option for the Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) release because in some areas of the world, you write the date as 17/5 instead of 5/17 like we do in America. May 17, 2007 is the date Taylor was awarded her first gold record for Debut (TV) *and* when she sang her surprise songs (in a green dress — the color for the Debut era!), she chose "Come In With The Rain" (track 17 off Fearless (TV)) and "You're On Your Own Kid" (track 5 from Midnights).
It might seem crazy to read that much into surprise songs, but remember when she announced Joey King and Taylor Lautner were in her new music video after singing "A Place In This World" and "Today Was A Fairytale" (which were featured in their respective movies?) I don't put anything past Taylor at this point.
Will there be a Taylor's version of her debut album?
Yes, we're getting a Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)! Taylor Swift has said she's rerecording all her old albums, and her debut album is one I've really been looking forward to. While Red (TV) paints a picture of romanticism and heartbreak and 1989 (TV) captures the freedom of being young, Debut is all about connecting with your roots and looking back on first loves. And with songs like "Picture to Burn" and "Should've Said No," it's clear Taylor had no patience for men who wasted her time, even in 2006!
What songs will Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) have?
We don't know how many bonus tracks Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) will have, but here's the tracklist from the original deluxe album. I'm really hoping we get "Crazier (Taylor's Version)" and maybe "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home (Taylor's Version)." Both of these songs were in Hannah Montana: The Movie and I unashamedly love them.
- "Tim McGraw"
- "Picture to Burn"
- "Teardrops on My Guitar"
- "A Place in This World"
- "Cold as You"
- "The Outside"
- "Tied Together with a Smile"
- "Stay Beautiful"
- "Should've Said No"
- "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)"
- "Our Song"
- "I'm Only Me When I'm with You"
- "Invisible"
- "A Perfectly Good Heart"
- Taylor Swift's 1st Phone Call with Tim McGraw
What will debut Taylor's version be called?
Considering all of Taylor Swift's rerecordings have the same name as the original album, it's safe to assume the Debut rerecording will be called Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). Another piece of evidence supporting this is the fact that she named the Speak Now rerecording Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
It's widely thought that Taylor originally wanted the album to be called Enchanted, so some Swifties wondered whether the rerecording would be called Enchanted (TV). But since Taylor went with Speak Now (TV), it's clear she's making the new versions of her albums as close to the original as she can.
Why does Taylor Swift have a Taylor's version?
After Scooter Braun sold her music catalogue to Shamrock Holdings for $405 million, Taylor Swift decided to rerecord her first five albums so she'd be able to own her music. So, anything with (Taylor's Version) beside it means that Taylor Swift owns it! That includes the songs on Fearless (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version), and soon, Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).
Are you excited for Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)? What's your favorite song off the original album? Let us know in the comments
