There's a new toy in town.

'Toy Story 5' Trailer: Buzz, Woody, & Jessie Fight a Tech Enemy in New Disney Movie

toy story 5 trailer pixar
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar
By Chloe Williams​Feb 20, 2026
The official Toy Story 5 trailer is here and it'll make you feel totally nostalgic (and maybe a little old, too). If you're still mourning the decline of Toys "R" Us and local toy stores, you're not alone. Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), and the rest of the gang are back in the new Disney movie and they're up against a brand new challenge: kids' technology. Yikes. This could be the perfect movie to get kids to use their imaginations again instead of just staring at a screen all the time. What can I say? A girl can dream.

Here's everything you need to know about Toy Story 5, coming to theaters in June 2026.

The latest update on 'Toy Story 5' — watch the new trailer!

The new Toy Story 5 trailer has just as much nostalgia as you'd expect from a sequel coming 31 years after the original! Woody, Buzz, and Jessie team up again when Bonnie starts playing with Lilypad technology (a new device determined to get rid of all the toys). And between "You've Got a Friend" in me playing in the background and the trailer promising that "Friends are Forever," I'm pretty emotional.

Is there going to be Toy Story 5?

Yes, Toy Story 5 is on its way! But what can we expect?

“I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” Tim Allen told WIVB. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”

When is Toy Story 5 coming out?

toy story 5 release date

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar

Toy Story 5 is coming to theaters on June 19, 2026. We can expect it to drop on Disney+ later in the year.

What is Toy Story 5 about?

toy story 5 teaser trailer pixar

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar

Toy Story 5 will see all the toys we know and love have to deal with a new hobby in Bonnie's life: a tablet called the Lilypad. It's the perfect movie for right now, if you ask me, because so many kids today are more obsessed with tech than they are with toys and I'd be lying if I said it didn't break my heart a little bit!

Is Woody back in Toy Story 5?

toy story cast tim allen buzz tom hanks woody

Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar

Yes, Woody is back for Toy Story 5! It wouldn't be a Toy Story movie without our favorite cowboy. The full Toy Story 5 cast includes:

  • Tom Hanks as Woody
  • Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear
  • Joan Cusack as Jessie
  • Greta Lee as Lilypad
  • Blake Clark as Slinky Dog
  • Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl
  • Tony Hale as Forky
  • Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants
  • Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly

This post has been updated.

