There's a new toy in town.
'Toy Story 5' Trailer: Buzz, Woody, & Jessie Fight a Tech Enemy in New Disney Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The official Toy Story 5 trailer is here and it'll make you feel totally nostalgic (and maybe a little old, too). If you're still mourning the decline of Toys "R" Us and local toy stores, you're not alone. Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), and the rest of the gang are back in the new Disney movie and they're up against a brand new challenge: kids' technology. Yikes. This could be the perfect movie to get kids to use their imaginations again instead of just staring at a screen all the time. What can I say? A girl can dream.
Here's everything you need to know about Toy Story 5, coming to theaters in June 2026.
The latest update on 'Toy Story 5' — watch the new trailer!
The new Toy Story 5 trailer has just as much nostalgia as you'd expect from a sequel coming 31 years after the original! Woody, Buzz, and Jessie team up again when Bonnie starts playing with Lilypad technology (a new device determined to get rid of all the toys). And between "You've Got a Friend" in me playing in the background and the trailer promising that "Friends are Forever," I'm pretty emotional.
Is there going to be Toy Story 5?
Yes, Toy Story 5 is on its way! But what can we expect?
“I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” Tim Allen told WIVB. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”
When is Toy Story 5 coming out?
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar
Toy Story 5 is coming to theaters on June 19, 2026. We can expect it to drop on Disney+ later in the year.
What is Toy Story 5 about?
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar
Toy Story 5 will see all the toys we know and love have to deal with a new hobby in Bonnie's life: a tablet called the Lilypad. It's the perfect movie for right now, if you ask me, because so many kids today are more obsessed with tech than they are with toys and I'd be lying if I said it didn't break my heart a little bit!
Is Woody back in Toy Story 5?
Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar
Yes, Woody is back for Toy Story 5! It wouldn't be a Toy Story movie without our favorite cowboy. The full Toy Story 5 cast includes:
Subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest updates on new Disney movies like Toy Story 5.
This post has been updated.