Taylor Swift Just Surprised Fans With First Performance Since The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spiral when she announced she had reclaimed her Masters, and that she never actually finished recording Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — and when she showed up in an all-black outfit to sing during Kane Brown's set at a Tight End University show in Nashville (I love the all black — the Reputation era is always there for those with eyes to see). This is a huge deal because it’s her first performance since the Eras Tour AND owning all her work. Who’s cutting onions?!

Taylor Swift performed her best version of "Shake It Off" ever.

During the end of Kane Brown's set at the Tight Ends and Friends benefit concert show on June 24, he had the band start playing a beat before grabbing a tambourine and asking the crowd, "Do y'all care if I bring out a really really really really special guest?" He told someone onstage he was "ready when you are" — and Taylor walked out! The popstar was dressed in a simple black mini dress with black knee high boots and her hair pulled back.

"See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is we're all friends, right? So you know, we're up there," she tells the crowd, "And we're having some drinks [and] we were thinking like, 'How loud could this place get?'"

Taylor and Kane then broke into a somewhat country, somewhat rock, very fun version of "Shake it Off" from 1989. "Will you please give it up for this amazing band who just figured out that we were going to play that three minutes ago," she said after the song.