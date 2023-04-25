Reading Emily Henry? There's A Taylor Swift Album For Every Book.
If you're a rom-com fan, then it's probably safe to assume that Emily Henry books check all your boxes: they're funny, they're emotional, and naturally...they're romantic. I never got into rom-com literature until I picked up People We Meet On Vacation in 2022. From then on, my reading life — and honestly life in general — was forever changed.
When Taylor Swift's 10th studio album Midnights dropped on October 21, Henry posted an Instagram story assigning a song to each of her titles. I wholeheartedly agree with each of pairings, and it got me thinking beyond just a song — which Taylor Swift *album* goes with each Emily Henry novel?
In honor of Happy Place hitting stores on April 25, the ongoing Eras Tour, and the hope that we'll get some Taylor music in Emily Henry's upcoming film adaptations (plus my own Emily Henry x Taylor Swift fanaticism), here is the ultimate soundtrack for your reading. These pairs go together like wine and cheese...which also happen to be the perfect snacks for your reading.
Happy Place — Midnights
Let's start with the newest title: Happy Place! Henry herself assigned "Maroon" to her newest release, and that's exactly why I'm linking it to Taylor Swift's latest album. Both Midnights and Happy Place are layered, intricate, and vulnerable looks at both love and loss.
The news of Taylor Swift's recent breakup left fans guessing whether Midnights is actually a breakup album, making it even better for this pairing. Considering Happy Place's Harriet and Wyn are trying to play it cool when it comes to their own past relationship, there is a lot of reminiscing between both artists.
Midnights and Happy Place are complicated and emotionally-charged, and they bring feelings together that almost seem contradictory. But that's what I love about both Emily Henry and Taylor Swift — they show that our experience as women is multi-faceted, as both titles magnificently marry happiness, longing, sass, and melancholy.
Book Lovers — reputation
At first, I thought Book Lovers should be 1989. After all, leading lady Nora is a business woman at the top of her game in Manhattan. (I know the book mainly takes place in North Carolina, but I stand by the sentiment). I realized, however, that just like Nora herself, Reputation is often misunderstood. The shock we all felt as a fandom when Swift announced the controversial era — partnered with all the drama surrounding the album — kind of overshadowed its actual themes and message. As much as Reputation is sharp, cunning, and shady...the lyrics are a vulnerable look into Taylor's mind, while the upbeat production makes it feel like she's hiding.
Just like Reputation seems prickly and unfriendly (when it's really complex and emotional and loving), Nora craves love but is afraid of it at the same time. Throughout the album, Taylor talks about her anxiety that the world wants to keep her apart from her lover, and that she's afraid she'll scare him away. If you ask me, Nora would have "Delicate" and "Dress" on repeat.
People We Meet On Vacation — Speak Now
Thanks to the album insert, we all know that Taylor's intention with Speak Now is to encourage listeners to say what they need to say, and go after the things they really want. And that's exactly what Poppy and Alex need to do in People We Meet On Vacation. Plus, both the book and the album explore different kinds of emotions, between Poppy and Alex's friendships, fall-outs, and romances, and Taylor's "Sparks Fly," "Long Live," and "Never Grow Up."
Instead of nuanced, soulful romantic musings, both Speak Now and People We Meet On Vacation feel more physical, which isn't to say they're any less complex. Both titles are about learning to be honest with yourself and with the people around you, and to take risks — especially when they're scary.
Beach Read — folklore
Beach Read is my favorite of Henry's novels so far, and I think the escapist mentality of both main characters is the perfect fit for Taylor Swift's 2020 surprise album folklore. January's romanticism and Gus' realism are the exact themes woven throughout folklore. Even when both the album and the book deal with betrayal, they're done in an intentional and careful way. Not to mention the fact that (spoiler alert) Gus' difficult romantic history sounds a lot like the Betty-Augustine-James love triangle found in folklore.
Once they feel comfortable around each other, Gus and January continually push each other to be their creative bests, and to think outside the box. That perfectly encapsulates the magic of folklore because of how the music is dreamy yet grounded, fictional yet so detailed that it sounds like a diary entry. Plus, both works are just absolutely beautiful.
In her Midnights Instagram story, Emily Henry assigned her untitled fifth novel "Karma," so my guess is that it has the sassy vibes of 1989 or Taylor Swift. But it looks like we'll have to wait to find out ;). Follow B+C on Facebook for more fun trends and entertainment think pieces!
