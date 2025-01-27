🗣️ YOU ARE THE BEST THING THAT'S EVER BEEN MINE 🗣️
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Just Said "I Love You" — On Live Television
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Siri, play "So High School" by Taylor Swift because on January 26, the Chiefs officially became one of two teams to play in the 2025 Super Bowl and Taylor joined Travis Kelce on the field! There were laughs, hugs, and plenty of smooches, and I felt like I was witnessing the end of a rom-com play out in front of me — all on live TV. This couple makes plenty of appearances together, but I love the joy and chaos of something like a championship win because their interactions feel so authentic. Keep reading to see what Travis and Taylor said to each other after the game!
Here's everything that happened between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship.
Taylor Swift was all smiles during Travis Kelce's post-win interview.
"DO A LITTLE DANCE— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025
MAKE A LITTLE LOVE
GET DOWN TONIGHT." - Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/PNetgtgoJL
When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on January 26 for the AFC Championship, Taylor Swift looked on as Travis Kelce hopped onstage with Patrick Mahomes and their coach Andy Reid. And not only did Travis give a great speech, but he broke out into a song of his own when he started singing "Get Down Tonight." We love a couple who can do it all!
"Never satisfied baby," Travis said when asked about how it felt to potentially win a third consecutive Super Bowl and break the NFL record. "When you play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship, you kidding me?! Kansas City!"
And on the field, you can see Taylor Swift and Travis' mom Donna Kelce standing and laughing at his excitement.
And this couple just keeps proving how much they love each other.
Travis: “i love you so much”— 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) January 27, 2025
Taylor: “i love you. I’m so proud of you.” pic.twitter.com/WCN26Sqafo
But as exciting as the speech was, there's a moment that had fans more excited than anything: it looks like Taylor and Travis said "I love you" on the field.
While embracing and sharing a kiss after that win, Travis appears to say, "I love you so much," and Taylor seems to reply with, "I love you. I'm so proud of you" (which you can see in the video, and per People's report.)
All I can think about is Taylor talking at the end of "Daylight" about how she wants to be defined by the things she loves, not the things that she's afraid of, and the way she radiates life, love, and joy in her relationship with Travis Kelce really proves how much light he's brought into her life. To the Super Bowl we go!!!
Are you excited to see this Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift moment? Here's hoping we get another Super Bowl smooch too! Read up on Um, Travis Kelce Just Spilled On His Dream Wedding Amid Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors for more.