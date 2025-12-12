'Reputation' Alert! Taylor Swift Just Made The Wildest Move

Surprise! After waiting literal years, Taylor Swift finally gave us the first full track from Reputation (Taylor's Version). She's been teasing the album off and on since 2023, and gave us snippets of tracks (like "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" in The Summer I Turned Pretty!) but thanks to the newest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you can listen to the entirety of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"...but is that the only full song we'll get?

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" — and whether we'll hear Reputation (Taylor's Version) at all.

What's the latest Reputation (Taylor's Version) update? Taylor Swift loves to move in secret, and in December 2025, she changed a couple lyrics on Reputation without telling anyone. Fans noticed the change pretty quick, and pointed it out on social media. On Apple Music, Taylor Swift changed two lyrics: one from "I Did Something Bad" and one from "Delicate." In "IDSB," “And if he spends my change, then he had it comin’” is now “And if he calls me a b—ch, then he had it comin’.” And in "Delicate," “Oh, d—n, never seen that color blue" is now “Godd—n, never seen that color blue.”

Where can I listen to Reputation (Taylor's Version)? UMG/Taylor Swift We don't have an official release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version) yet, but according to Taylor herself, we might not get the rerecorded versions of the original songs. When the singer bought back her masters (meaning every version is Taylor's Version now), she talked about the experience of trying to rerecord Reputation. "Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it," she says of her sixth album in an open letter. "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief." "To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it," she continues. "Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch. I've already completely re-recorded my debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now." Taylor, I've been more excited about the Reputation (TV) Vault tracks than almost anything else in the last few years so you can rest assured I will accept them with open arms! I'm very sad we probably won't hear anymore Reputation rerecords, but considering the whole point of the Eras era was to get her masters back, we did it y'all! And hey, there really is only one true Reputation era. Until Tay decides to gift them to us, feel free to rewatch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, episode 9 to hear "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, episode 6 to hear a snippet of "Delicate (Taylor's Version). ;)

Is there a Taylor's version of reputation? We don't have the full album, but thanks to The Handmaid's Tale, we have "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"! The song was featured in the latest episode of the Hulu show, and we loved every moment. "I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Elizabeth Moss said in a statement to Billboard. “Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.” And I can confirm this cast loves Taylor Swift — Josh Charles told Brit + Co exclusively that their group chat was very busy while prepping for the Eras Tour.

How many songs are on Reputation Taylor's version? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The original Reputation had 15 songs and never included any bonus tracks. So the tracklist for Reputation (Taylor's Version) will start with the same tracks: "Ready For It? (Taylor's Version)" "End Game (Taylor's Version)" "I Did Something Bad (Taylor's Version)" "Don't Blame Me (Taylor's Version)" "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" "So It Goes... (Taylor's Version)" "Gorgeous (Taylor's Version)" "Getaway Car (Taylor's Version)" "King Of My Heart (Taylor's Version)" "Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Taylor's Version)" "Dress (Taylor's Version)" "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things (Taylor's Version)" "Call It What You Want (Taylor's Version)" "New Year's Day (Taylor's Version)"

Who is Taylor Swift dissing in Look What You Made Me Do? "Look What You Made Me Do" is widely accepted to be about Kanye West, fueled by everything that happened during the summer of 2016. The primary catalyst for the era was a phone call between Taylor, Kanye, and Kim Kardashian, where Kanye asked if he could include Taylor in his song "Famous." But after some online back-and-forth (and some serious drama including the entire world calling Taylor a snake), it was revealed Taylor gave her permission to be mentioned, not for the lyric to say he "made that b-tch famous." Taylor ended up disappearing from the public eye for a year, giving us Reputation in the fall of 2017. The popstar says in her TIME interview that the album came from "a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure," and told Rolling Stone in 2019 that Reputation was a "metaphor" and her "playing a character."

