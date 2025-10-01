That's show business for you... ❤️🔥
Everyone's Convinced Taylor Swift Is Surprising Us On 'SNL' This Weekend & The Theories Are Pretty Convincing
The Life of a Showgirl is coming to streaming services (and your local Target) on October 3, but the party doesn't stop there. The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon announced that Tay would be their guest on October 6, after the album's first weekend, so get ready for Easter eggs, inside scoops, and amazing outfits. Especially since everyone's convinced Taylor is actually surprising us onSNL this weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl weekend before the album drops on October 3, 2025.
Is Taylor Swift going to be on SNL?
SNL confirmed that Bad Bunny would host the premiere of its 51st season, which premieres the day after Life of a Showgirl comes out, and fans are convinced the new teaser is actually telling we'll see Taylor Swift too. Not only is the video orange and filled with showgirl details like lights, makeup, and wigs, but @marcytaylorsversion points out that the voiceover sounds like Travis Kelce, then Selena Gomez, then Taylor Swift, with the popstar allegedly ending the video with a "Standby...And we're live."
And it gets even more suspicious when you remember Taylor Nation posted a schedule of the release weekend and the evening of October 4 includes a "standby" notice...
Taylor just gave us some The Life of a Showgirl lyrics by adding random capital letters throughout Reputation (a trick she's done for over a decade), and the SNL promo clock being set with one hand on the 6 (Reputation's number) and 12 (The Life of a Showgirl's number) has fans scratching their heads. Tune into SNL on October 4 to find out!
What else is happening for release weekend?
There's plenty to look forward to this weekend! Here's the full The Life of a Showgirl release schedule:
- October 3: The Life of a Showgirl drops at 12AM EST with Target midnight shopping. The first official listening party starts at 3PM EST, followed by Taylor's appearance on Graham Norton's show at 5:40PM EST.
- October 4: The Party of a Showgirl hits theaters, followed by a mystery "Standby" announcement.
- October 5: "The Fate of Ophelia" music video drops at 7PM EST with other lyric videos.
- October 6: Taylor Swift appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
- October 9: Taylor Swift appears on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Jimmy Fallon & Taylor Swift Will Reunite!
On September 25, Jimmy Fallon posted a video to Instagram captioned, "Not a lot going on at the moment." Any Swiftie will know this is a classic Taylor Swift-ism (it was the shirt she wore in the original "22" music video, then became a catch-all Easter egg; anytime you see it, there's a good chance there's actually a lot going on). Her appearance was later confirmed by The Tonight Show in the comments.
And the video is chalk full of Easter eggs! Jimmy first bets on 10, 6, and 25 before it revealed that 13 is the winning number. 13 is another huge Swiftie Easter egg — and the video is very similar to this old Taylor video from the 1989 era!
Jimmy's quote, "that's show business for you," is a tagline for the album, and all the showgirls walking around in the video match Taylor's promotional images!
Naturally, fans flooded the comments to express how excited they are for the popstar's return to the late night show.
Has Taylor Swift been on Jimmy Fallon?
Yes, Taylor Swift's last appearance on the talk show was in 2022 to promote her 10th album Midnights.
This will be the second interview for the new era, after Taylor announced the album on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. And I can't wait to see it! Check out our Facebook for even more celebrity & pop culture news.