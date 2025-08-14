Everyone's talking about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 — specifically when Conrad wipes out on his surfboard. After Belly helps him wash off all the blood and clean up the gash on his leg, the two share a moment...and almost kiss. And let me tell you the chemistry these two have!! You know it's good when all they have to do is look into each other's eyes and I'm giggling. Well, in addition to the fact we finally got another Taylor Swift song, there's one specific detail that teases Belly's endgame and I can't stop thinking about it.

Keep reading for the most insane The Summer I Turned Pretty Easter egg about Belly, Conrad, and Taylor Swift.

Conrad helps restart Belly's heart. Prime Video Of course, "False God" by Taylor Swift is a very significant song to play during this moment between Belly and Conrad. It's the song that played during their first almost-kiss in season 1, but it's also the first Taylor Swift song we've gotten since "You're Losing Me" played in episode 1 when Belly found out Jeremiah slept with Lacie. The cool thing about "You're Losing Me" is that as Taylor sings about feeling like her heart has stopped, you can hear samples of Taylor's real heartbeat in the background. Well, when the intro of "False God" starts playing in episode 6, you can hear a heartbeat — insinuating that Conrad is helping restart Belly's heart after Jeremiah broke it. Belly told Taylor in season 1 that a piece of her heart beats for Conrad, and it looks like that's still the truth.

And there's plenty of Taylor Swift songs to pick from! Taylor Swift has played a very large role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. After we all found out that Jeremiah is "Golden" and Conrad is "Red," the cast told Brit + Co which Taylor Swift songs they'd assign their characters this season. "It's such a cop out answer, but it has to be 'Hey Stephen,'" Sean Kaufman (who plays Steven on the show) says in our exclusive interview. "Like, it has to be." "Oh yeah, that's the song, for sure," Rain Spencer (Taylor) agrees. "I feel like 'Hey Stephen' works [for Taylor] too, no? Like, I'm just thinking, if she's listening to a song and this song obviously reminds her of Steven." "She definitely be listening to that song," Sean says. "She be kicking her feet in bed listening to that song."

Tom Everett Scott (Adam) immediately starts singing "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" because, as he puts it, "No one likes my character." "I didn't want to sing the whole song because I don't know if we have the money to pay for that," he jokes. "I don't know if anyone wants to hear me sing." Jackie Chung (who plays Laurel) admits "that would take much more thought but the one that's popping into my head, which kind of works, would be like 'Shake It Off.'" "I feel like Laurel needs to shake it off, you know," she continues. "Her kids are gone, out of the house, she no longer has Susannah in her life, and she's just gonna just kind of shake up the past and see what's in her future."

Fingers crossed we get a song from The Life of a Showgirl in a future episode!