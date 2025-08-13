You probably know that Taylor Swift is all over pop culture right now. (Siri, play "You All Over Me" from Fearless (Taylor's Version)). Her record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December 2024, she's going to start working on her new movie soon, and she just announced her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl. And it looks she's re-entering the podcast space too, because while her boyfriend Travis Kelce has mentioned her on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, she's FINALLY making an appearance.

We know that Taylor can write incredible lyrics, and her interviews can be laugh-out-loud hilarious, so this is one podcast episode you simply have to tune into. Here's everything we know about the "it" couple — and the New Heights podcast for 2024.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast.

Has Taylor Swift ever been on a podcast? Yes, Taylor Swift's been on podcasts before even if it's been a few years. She's promoted both Lover and Evermore on Apple Music's podcast, but this is the first time we've seen her interact with a partner in such an intimate and conversational way. I can't wait!

Is Taylor Swift going to be on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Yes, Taylor Swift is appearing on New Heights — and she's announcing her brand new album while she's at it! The podcast appearance was first teased on August 11, and fans quickly realized the special guest silhouette matched Taylor's Directors on Directors headshot, and that it was against a TS12 orange background. (Plus, Jason's wearing an Eras Tour shirt).

What day does New Heights podcast come out? Christian Petersen/Getty Images Taylor Swift's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce drops Wednesday August 13, 2025 at 7pm. You can listen on Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify now! I don't know about you but this feels like the perfect treat for the middle of the work week.

Where can I watch New Heights? New Heights/YouTube New episodes of New Heights are available to watch on YouTube. While listening to podcast episodes can be fun (and useful if you're on the go), I love watching the video versions because you can see Jason and Travis Kelce's expressions, which is even more entertaining!

Is New Heights podcast free? Spotify Yes, the New Heights podcast is free to listen to if you have access to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

Where can I get New Heights merch? New Heights/Homage If you want to grab a New Heights hat for yourself (although maybe not Tay's dark green one...it's sold out), you can check out the New Heights shop on Homage. They have everything from caps to shirts, and they even have cozy hoodies for the nights you're watching Eras Tour livestreams! I'm obsessed with this Donna Kelce tee.

