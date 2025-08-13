Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

This "it" couple is taking things to new heights ;).

Taylor Swift Is Finally On Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast — & Announcing 'The Life Of A Showgirl'

taylor swift new heights with jason and travis kelce
New Heights/YouTube
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 13, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

You probably know that Taylor Swift is all over pop culture right now. (Siri, play "You All Over Me" from Fearless (Taylor's Version)). Her record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December 2024, she's going to start working on her new movie soon, and she just announced her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl. And it looks she's re-entering the podcast space too, because while her boyfriend Travis Kelce has mentioned her on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, she's FINALLY making an appearance.

We know that Taylor can write incredible lyrics, and her interviews can be laugh-out-loud hilarious, so this is one podcast episode you simply have to tune into. Here's everything we know about the "it" couple — and the New Heights podcast for 2024. Check out The 27 Best Podcasts On Spotify Right Now for even more listening inspo.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast.

Has Taylor Swift ever been on a podcast?

Yes, Taylor Swift's been on podcasts before even if it's been a few years. She's promoted both Lover and Evermore on Apple Music's podcast, but this is the first time we've seen her interact with a partner in such an intimate and conversational way. I can't wait!

Is Taylor Swift going to be on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast?

taylor swift american music awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yes, Taylor Swift is appearing on New Heights — and she's announcing her brand new album while she's at it! The podcast appearance was first teased on August 11, and fans quickly realized the special guest silhouette matched Taylor's Directors on Directors headshot, and that it was against a TS12 orange background. (Plus, Jason's wearing an Eras Tour shirt).

What day does New Heights podcast come out?

new heights podcast

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce drops Wednesday August 13, 2025 at 7pm. You can listen on Audible, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify now! I don't know about you but this feels like the perfect treat for the middle of the work week.

Where can I watch New Heights?

jason and travis kelce

New Heights/YouTube

New episodes of New Heights are available to watch on YouTube. While listening to podcast episodes can be fun (and useful if you're on the go), I love watching the video versions because you can see Jason and Travis Kelce's expressions, which is even more entertaining!

Is New Heights podcast free?

new heights with jason and travis kelce

Spotify

Yes, the New Heights podcast is free to listen to if you have access to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

Where can I get New Heights merch?

New Heights donna kelce tee shirt

New Heights/Homage

If you want to grab a New Heights hat for yourself (although maybe not Tay's dark green one...it's sold out), you can check out the New Heights shop on Homage. They have everything from caps to shirts, and they even have cozy hoodies for the nights you're watching Eras Tour livestreams! I'm obsessed with this Donna Kelce tee.

Do you want to see Taylor Swift on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce? What would you want them to talk about? Let us know in the comments and check out our Facebook for the latest news on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentcelebrity newstaylor swift

The Latest

the gilded age season 3 episode 8 recap finale ending explained george bertha
Entertainment

'The Gilded Age' 5-Star Finale Perfectly Sets Up An Emotional Season 4

demi lovato and selena gomez
Celebrity News

Selena Gomez Just Made The Most Unexpected Comment About Demi Lovato

verizon challenge winner kayla rooplal
A Better Work Life

Finding Joy While Running A Creative Business

only murders in the building season 5 news
Entertainment

Arconiacs Rejoice! The Chaotic 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5 Trailer Is Here.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit