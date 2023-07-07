This 5-Minute "Speak Now" Spritz Is Totally Enchanting
A themed drink always makes celebrations of any kind more fun, from movie night to bachelorette parties to Taylor Swift album drops! Last night, the singer released Speak Now (Taylor's Version), reclaiming her self-written 2010 album — and giving us a number of songs we'd never heard before. There were tears, there were squeals, and there were festive sips! Here's a recipe for a delicious (and colorful) spritz you can make all weekend long, thanks to @thespritzeffect. The best part is that you can make it in the same amount of time it takes to listen to literally any song on the album.
Make This Taylor Swift Speak Now Spritz
@thespritzeffect
In my Spritz era (always) 🫶🏼 which era should I spritz next? #speaknowtaylorsversion #thespritzeffect #spritztok #speaknow #erastour #spritzgirlsummer @Fancy Sprinkles® @UME Plum Liqueur
Ingredients
- Ume plum liqueur
- Prosecco
- Tonic water
- Edible glitter
Instructions
- Add ice to your favorite glass
- Pour Ume
- Top with Prosecco and club soda for that fizz
- Add edible glitter for an enchanting finishing touch (The Spritz Effect uses Fancy Sprinkles Prism Powder)
Follow us on Pinterest for more fun recipes, and let us know which of Taylor Swift's Speak Now songs are your favorites!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Recipe and lead image via The Spritz Effect
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!