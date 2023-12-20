These Taylor Swift-Inspired Cocktails Will Make Your Wildest Dreams Come True
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Taylor Swift has undoubtedly made an impact in many areas of my life, but the food and bev scene is one I'd never thought would get a total Swiftie makeover. After this summer's Eras tour shenanigans, I started to see tons of Taylor-inspired foodie tidbits pop up. Fans revived her iconic chai cookie recipe (extreme yum, BTW), her Milk Bar birthday cake went viral, and reporters began meticulously tracking down her most-visited restaurants.
In the vein of shaking it
off up, I present 12 gorgeous Taylor Swift cocktails that draw inspiration from her music and her favorite bar orders. Prepare to be enchanted!
Speak Now Spritz
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) calls for a festive themed sip, and the glitter in this cocktail make it all the more enchanting. (via @thespritzeffect for Brit + Co.)
Pink Dream
This sweet-yet-tart refreshment celebrates the Lover era with such easy ingredients. To make it, combine 1.5 oz Warner's Rhubarb Gin, .5 oz lime juice, .25 oz ginger liqueur, and 1.5 oz cranberry juice in a glass with some ice. Then, top it all off with soda water and a fresh slice of rhubarb and sugar! (via Warner's Distillery)
Diet Coke & Vodka
Tay confessed to her favorite mixed drink when she was featured in Vogue's questions series back in 2016: a diet coke & vodka. We love a simple cocktail recipe, and we will be channeling her 7-years-ago self with this combo.
Rhubarb & Juliet
Once you take a sip of this Taylor Swift cocktail, it's sure to be a "Love Story." The name of this drink references the song's lyrics, but the rose and rhubarb notes are what really speak to its sweetness.
To make it, add 1.5 oz Warner's Rhubarb Gin and 6oz Fentiman's Rose Lemonade to a glass with ice, then garnish with a whole strawberry to transport yourself to a balcony in summer air. (via Warner's Distillery)
Cosmopolitan
Miss Swift single-handedly brought back the Cosmopolitan earlier this year after she was spotted sipping down a few on a dinner date with Zoë Kravitz. 👀 You can make her made-famous drink order at home with some high-quality vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, cranberry juice, and a sweetener of your choice. (via Mixop)
Coffee At Midnight
This tequila-based Taylor Swift cocktail references "You Are In Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version) in the tastiest, most caffeinated way. Similar to an espresso martini, you'll need some espresso liqueur to shake it off – I mean, up.
Stir 1 oz Casa Azul Organic Reposado, 1 oz bourbon, 1 oz espresso liqueur, and 2 dashes of Xocolatl Mole Bitters over ice before straining the mixture into a coupe glass and garnishing with chocolate shavings. (via Casa Azul Tequila)
Getaway (Side)car
A typical Sidecar cocktail combines cognac, cointreau, and fresh lemon juice for a super simple yet effective sipper. Garnish your drink with sugar and a lemon twist to complete this total shotgun shot to the heart. (via Culinary Hill)
Old Fashioned
Explicitly mentioned in "Getaway Car," the Old Fashioned is a classic cocktail that can't be beat. It's made with whiskey to pack a real punch – nothin' good starts with this glass! (via Culinary Hill)
Red Lemon Drop
To drink to Red (Taylor's Version), sip on this Lemon Drop! It's made with 1.5 oz Warner's Raspberry Gin, .75 oz lemon juice, and .25 oz simple syrup. Shake it well and double-strain the drink into a coupe glass with ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint, and you'll be loving this cocktail all too well. (via Warner's Distillery)
A Toast To My Real Friends
An alcoholic homage to "This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things," this Taylor Swift cocktail features some real bold flavors. To make it, stir 2 oz Casa Azul Organic Blanco, .75 oz Fino Sherry, 2 dashes Xocolatl Mole Bitters, and 2 dashes black walnut bitters over ice, then strain into a lowball glass over a large ice cube. Garnish it with a Luxardo cherry and an orange twist! (via Casa Azul Tequila)
Sweet Tea Prosecco Cocktail
Drink your sweet tea in the summer from Swift's track, "seven" alongside some Prosecco to really immerse yourself in the world of folklore. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Soho Drinking In The Afternoon
Even if you don't have your own "London Boy," this fruity drink will draw out your best American smile. 😉 To make it, shake 2 oz Casa Azul Organic Blanco, 1.5 oz hibiscus tea, 1 oz lime juice, .75 oz agave nectar, and a bar spoon of rosewater over ice. Strain into a rocks glass, then garnish with edible flowers and a lime slice! (via Casa Azul Tequila)
Sign up for our weekend scroll for more cocktail recipes!
Lead image via Mixop.
- 18 Harry Potter Cocktails That Will Stupefy Your Muggle Friends ›
- 74 Easy Cocktail Recipes For The Most Satisfying Sips In 2023 ›
- Ginger Minj's Sassy Caramel Apple Cocktail Is The Ultimate Fall Drink ›
- These Barbiecore Drinks Are Delicious And They'll Match Your Outfit ›
- This 5-Minute "Speak Now" Spritz Is Totally Enchanting ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.