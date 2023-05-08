Drop Everything Now Because "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" Is Officially On Its Way
Speak Now is the Taylor Swift album I hold closest to my heart. After seeing the "Love Story" music video on Disney Channel and hearing "Crazier" in Hannah Montana: The Movie, my grandma got me the deluxe version of Speak Now for Christmas in 2010. As dramatic as it sounds, my life truly changed.
As someone who would grow up to be a writer looking for beauty in the human experience, listening to another young woman talk about her own emotions with such depth was the first time I really felt seen. Plus, the album features my favorite cover art *and* my favorite songs. So, needless to say, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was the rerecording announcement that I have been most looking forward to. Well, we don't have to wait anymore because Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming this summer!
Taylor announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during the surprise song segment of her May 5 concert. This is the first time she's announced a rerecording during a concert, and considering "Last Kiss" mentions July 9, the July 7 release makes a lot of sense.
Not only will we get songs from the original Speak Now like "Sparks Fly" and "Haunted," but we're also getting six (!!) unreleased songs. Taylor wrote this album completely on her own between the ages of 18 and 20, and since it features some of her best songwriting, I genuinely cannot wait to see what's in store.
"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆)," Taylor says in the official Instagram announcement. "The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."
Is there a Taylor's version of Speak Now?
On May 5, Taylor Swift announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would be released on July 7.
How many songs will be on Speak Now Taylor's Version?
If Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows the format of her other rereleases, it will include all of the songs from the deluxe edition in 2010, as well as the unreleased songs from her vault. So we're expecting 26 songs!
Is Speak Now Taylor's Version red or purple?
The original Speak Now cover features Taylor in two dress colors depending on whether you got the regular release (purple) or the extended edition (red). For Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Taylor's wearing a purple dress.
Was Speak Now Taylor's 3rd album?
Yes, Speak Now was Taylor Swift's third album and was released in October of 2010.
What is this Taylor's version thing?
Taylor Swift began rerecording her albums after she lost the ability to buy her masters back from Big Machine Records. Anything that has "(Taylor's Version)" beside it means that she owns it. Taking back an entirely self-written album sounds like the perfect way to celebrate summer if you ask us. 🫶
You can preorder Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at the official Taylor Swift store now.
Lead image from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) via Beth Garrabrant/UMG/Taylor Swift/TAS Rights Management, LLC
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!