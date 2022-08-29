Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's New Album "Midnights"
Taylor Swift has done it again, folks. On August 28, while accepting her record-breaking third Video of the Year award — and after acknowledging that for the first time, there were four (!!!) women directors in the category — Swift announced that she would be releasing her brand new album Midnights on October 21. It's her first new album since evermore in December 2020, and we could not be more thrilled.
We don't know much about Midnights yet, but with lyrics like "And it's 2 a.m. and I'm cursing your name" in "The Way I Loved You" and "The lingering question kept me up. 2 a.m., who do you love?" in "Enchanted," it seems like this is one concept album that Swift is going to knock out of the park. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about autumn's hottest new drop.
What is "Midnights" about?
Midnights will chronicle over a dozen different sleepless nights throughout Taylor's life. Fans are already speculating whether it's a toned-down, more alternative album or a rock album like the one fans are convinced was supposed to drop in 2016. As far as song titles and lyrics go, we're expecting love, heartbreak, and life to be central themes.
How many songs will Midnights have?
Taylor Swift's new album will feature 13 songs (which also happens to be her lucky number). The track list hasn't been released yet, but given the old-school grunge feel of the cover — mixed with the magical feel of fire and Swift's glittery makeup — we're sure it won't disappoint.
When will the album drop?
Midnights will be released October 21, 2022, midnight sharp ;).
