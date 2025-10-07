Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Okay Art history!

Here's Every Art Reference Taylor Swift Made In 'The Fate of Ophelia' Music Video

the fate of ophelia music video
TAS Rights Management
By Chloe Williams​Oct 07, 2025
We all know that Taylor Swift loves literature and art. (I mean, she did call herself our English teacher in her engagement post to Travis Kelce after all!). "The Fate of Ophelia" music video features so many references to different paintings and film eras that I simply had to round them all up. Once you've read through all of these, check out Every Pop Culture Reference In Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Explained. Because there are a lot.

Here's every art reference in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video. Did you catch them all?

"The Death of Ophelia” by Friedrich Wilhelm Theodor Heyser

The opening of the music video features Taylor lying against a gorgeous painted backdrop à la "The Death of Ophelia.” It ends up being a set to play into the "showgirl" nature of the music video, but this is without a doubt my favorite moment of the video.

"Beata Beatrix" by Dante Gabriel Rossetti

taylor swift the fate of ophelia music video

TAS Rights Management/YouTube

Allegedly, painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti's wife, who modeled for "Ophelia" and died due to complications on set, is memorialized in his painting "Beata Beatrix" — which features an orange bird.

Marilyn Monroe

taylor swift marilyn monroe

TAS Rights Management/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Taylor references the ultimate showgirl — Marilyn Monroe — with a blonde wig and bodysuit. The red bodysuit could also be a reference to Travis Kelce's Kansas City team?

She also seems to reference Elizabeth Taylor's classic look with a dark brown wig.

"The Sirens and Ulysses" by William Etty

Taylor also references "The Sirens and Ulysses" by William Etty in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, seemingly dressed up as Ophelia, naturally.

"Anything Goes"

taylor swift the fate of ophelia

TAS Rights Management/YouTube

Anything Goes features a lot of synchronized swimming choreography and images, just like this moment from the music video. The dancers all have life preservers to tease the fact Ophelia in Hamlet drowned.

"Ophelia" by John Everett Millais

And at the end of the video, we see Taylor lounging in a bathtub — just like she is on the cover. Tay said this represents how she used a bath to relax after every Eras Tour show, and confirmed it's inspired by the painting.

Watch "The Fate of Ophelia" Music Video Yourself To See Them All!

