Um, Taylor Swift Just Spoke On "Shockingly Offensive" (& Misogynistic) Theory About Travis Kelce Relationship

We've all been keeping up with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce throughout the last couple of years, and I, for one, am obsessed with them. Through the Kansas City Chiefs seasons, the Eras Tour, and all their adorable vacations — not to mention all the songs Taylor wrote about Travis for The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl. Well after some very strong reviews to the album, including fans wondering if Taylor was getting ready to retire, the popstar opened up about the reaction to her newest work — and why she finds one theory "shockingly offensive."

Keep reading for what Taylor Swift said about a fan theory about her relationship with Travis Kelce (which...why do people even have theories about her relationship in the first place?!)

Taylor Swift's fans are always talking about the artist's music (naturally), but things took a turn when the conversation steered into "offensive" territory for "The Fate of Ophelia" singer. When presented with the idea that she'd give up music to start a family with Travis, Taylor let us know how she really feels. "What? No…” she told BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills. “That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say. That’s not why people get married — so they can quit their job.” After Scott continued that Swifties were panicking, Tay admitted, “Oh, I know, they love to panic sometimes, but I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music." It is crazy to me that, if writing is still the career that is most important to Taylor, people would assume she'd give it up just to stay home. A woman can do more than one thing at a time people!! And honestly, as a writer myself, I can tell that every single thing Taylor does is for the purpose of cultivating her art. I genuinely don't know if she'll ever stop writing!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy But Travis isn't the only generous one in the relationship. When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed up at the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic (providing resources to in-need children and communities) on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Travis ended up getting on stage and announced an additional item that was up for auction at the time: Eras Tour tickets! “Alright, alright, alright, I think I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn’t on the docket," he says (via Page Six). "Um, has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?” Needless to say, the crowd was very excited.

JC Olivera/Getty Images The evening also had some fun moments like Patrick throwing a ball offstage to Travis, and spending the early hours of the morning at the Wynn’s XS nightclub. My personal favorite detail from the evening is Taylor's green Maria Lucia Hohan dress. The ethereal, metallic shimmer simultaneously reminds me of elves and mermaids, which is always a good thing.

