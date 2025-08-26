Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged!

Ask literally any Swiftie and we'll say Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are meant to be. Whether they're spending time together in Las Vegas, on a Bahamas vacation, or they're having a cute moment on the New Heights podcast, it's clear that they're in L-O-V-E. Well, apparently they're more in love than ever because the singer just announced their engagement! Taylor & Travis are finally "I do."

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis get engaged? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married! The popstar announced their engagement on August 26 with an Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The photo features Travis, in a black top and khakis, kneeling before Taylor, who's wearing a black and white striped set. The couple is surrounded by trees and flowers, and it looks like the perfect place to get engaged! The final photo features the couple sitting on a bench hidden within a trellis of sorts and I would love to go there, TBH.

Did Taylor Swift get an engagement ring from Kelce? Taylor Swift's engagement ring is a beautiful square-oval diamond in a gold bezel setting (according to Page Six).

Where are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? We don't have any info on when or where the ceremony will take place, but we're thrilled for the happy couple!

What else has been said about their engagement? YouTube/Taylor Swift/UMG According to an ET source in May 2024, the engagement isn't a surprise to anyone. "Their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that." This is one wedding I'll need ALL the details about if and when it should happen. Will Taylor's cats be the ring bearers? (This would actually be so incredible and I would love to see it). One thing I'm thinking about more than any other is Taylor Swift's wedding color palette. "The Alchemy" singer is such an intentional and detail-oriented person that I know she'll think about every little aspect of the day, including which colors to include in the ceremony and the reception. I would LOVE for the colors to feature gold because of how she sings about love being "golden like daylight." That would be such a beautiful, full circle moment!

Does Taylor Swift have an engagement ring? #TheErasTour #theerastourwarsaw #taylorswiftwarsaw #swiftie #warsawpoland #theerastourwarsaw #theerastourwarsawn3 ♬ original sound - everything.norway @everything.norway Taylor Swift is engaged? 😳💍😂🤡@Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift #taylorswift Taylor Swift does have an engagement ring, but the rumors started after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Warsaw on August 3, 2024. In a viral video during the Lover set, Taylor tells the crowd she's in a "fantastic mood tonight" and then visibly plays with a ring on her ring finger. Naturally, TikTok's gone wild! "Went that night to the concert and IMMEDIATELY called that out," one user comments, while another says, "I think they have been since the Lake Como photos!"



