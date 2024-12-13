Too Precious! Taylor Swift Surprises Children’s Hospital On Her Birthday Eve
It may be Taylor Swift's birthday today, but she did so much sweet celebrating at the Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital yesterday! The ever-iconic pop star popped in to surprise some of the patients, signing Eras Tour books, petting dogs, and much more! Here's everything you need to know about how she rang in the eve her 35th year!
See Taylor Swift's adorable visit at the Children's Hospital!
On December 12, 2024, Taylor Swift made her way to Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital and totally surprised the adorable patients! They did everything from sing together, sign her newly-released Eras Tour Book, and share their favorite songs and stories together. When one child even said, "I like Travis now," Taylor had an adorably cheeky reply.
She said, "Yes, me too. That's an absolute yes on that one."
In every single video and photo, you can see the kids beaming from ear-to-ear with joy.
She even made a TikTok dancing to her hit, "Bad Blood" with two teens in a hospital room. The video starts out with the kids dancing to the song, with them parting for Taylor to do her big reveal — by sliding open the hospital room curtain and strutting forward. The trio then dance and lip sync together, clearly having quite a good time.
Taylor even found the time to pose with the hospital therapy dog, Queen Jelly. And as for Jelly? She seemed unphased by the star in her midst... but that's probably because she's royalty, herself. 😉
While I'm sure Taylor's set to have a huge celebration for her special day tonight, I love that she closed out her 34th trip around the sun in such a sweet, thoughtful way. Here's to making more silly TikToks, more kids smile, and helping those in need — it's what Taylor Swift would do!
