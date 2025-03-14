Surprise! 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Is On Its Way.

The world was sad to say goodbye to Ted Lasso when season 3 ended in 2023. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell," Jason Sudeikis said in March 2023. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering."

Well, get ready to say hello because Apple TV+ announced on March 14 that Ted Lasso season 4 is coming to the streamer. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the senior season will again see Jason Sudeikis as star and executive producer. Thank you Apple!

Here's everything we know about Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso season 4, coming soon to Apple TV+.

'Ted Lasso' season 4 finds the characters "exactly where they're meant to be." Apple TV+ Ted Lasso season 4 will see a continuation of all the goodness we got in season 3 Ted returned to Kansas, and his son. Rebecca finally reunited with the man she met in Amsterdam, and started to consider starting a Richmond women's team at the suggestion of Keeley, who's still torn between Jamie and Roy. "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,' in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be," Jason Sudeikis said in a statement.

The 'Ted Lasso' season 4 cast will be led by Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV+ We don't have a full Ted Lasso season 4 cast yet, but we do know Jason Sudeikis will return as Ted. I'm hoping the full cast will include: Jason Sudeikis as Ted, the AFC Richmond coach.

as Ted, the AFC Richmond coach. Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, the midfielder and captain of the team.

as Roy Kent, the midfielder and captain of the team. Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, a model-turned-marketing and PR manager.

as Keeley Jones, a model-turned-marketing and PR manager. Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond's owner.

as Rebecca Welton, AFC Richmond's owner. Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations.

as Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations. Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, the team's striker.

as Jamie Tartt, the team's striker. Brendan Hun t as Willis Beard, one of Ted's assistant coaches.

as Willis Beard, one of Ted's assistant coaches. Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley, who becomes an assistant coach.

Here's when you can expect 'Ted Lasso' season 4. Apple TV+ We don't have an official Ted Lasso season 4 release date yet, but considering season 2 was announced in 2020 and premiered in 2021 (the delay during season 3 was reportedly due to script rewrites). So there's a good chance we could see new episodes in 2026.

Does Keeley end up with Jamie or Roy? Apple TV+ Okay so we don't actually know who Keeley chooses yet because the end of season 3 left it unanswered (even though actress Juno Temple told EW she thinks "ultimately, she ends up with Roy"). Hopefully we'll figure out who's endgame in season 4!

