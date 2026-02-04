We finally have the first trailer for Lucky on Apple TV and I'm beside myself with how excited I am. Just like the perfect batch of cookies, the perfect TV show boils down to a fine-tuned recipe: a witty script, amazing producers, and a cast that might as well have been written in the stars. Apple TV's new limited series Lucky stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey, with Reese Witherspoon at the helm...and TBH that's all I need to know.

Here's the latest update on Reese Witherspoon's Lucky, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey.

Watch the brand new trailer for Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy's 'Lucky' on Apple TV. The new Lucky trailer is finally here, and it is way more intense, shocking, and gripping than I anticipated — and I had pretty high hopes! There's lots of screaming, crazy driving, blood, fire, and some pretty steamy scenes between Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey. All in all this is one 2026 TV show you can't miss. I'm already on the edge of my seat!

Where can I watch Lucky TV show? Apple TV Lucky will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting July 15, 2026.

See the first look at Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Lucky.' Apple TV Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy are up close and personal in the first look at Lucky, and it looks like this show will be getting HOT.

Apple TV I can't get over how amazing Anya Taylor-Joy looks with red hair, especially with a sequin, sparkly dress. It definitely reminds me of The Queen's Gambit's Beth in a different font.

What is the show Lucky about? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lucky, based on Marissa Stapley's book of the same name, is a Reese's Book Club pick that follows a young woman named Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) who said goodbye to the life of crime she'd always known. But when she's faced with her past, she has to turn back to her training one last time. In addition to Anya (who's also executive producing), we'll see Drew Starkey as her onscreen husband Cary, as well as Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Timothy Olyphant. And the series will be brought to life by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine (which is behind The Morning Show and The Last Thing He Told Me).

What has the cast and crew said about the TV show? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images “Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life,” Anya Taylor-Joy told Apple TV. “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections — to the stories, to the storytellers and to the community we are building,” Reese Witherspoon added. “It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel — to audiences around the world.”

Where is Lucky being filmed? David Vives/Pexels Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy were spotted filming Lucky at a Las Vegas casino on February 24, and will film the rest of the show in Los Angeles.

Is Lucky TV Show 2025 a limited series? Apple TV Yes, the show is a limited series which means we'll get the full story in one season. The perfect kind of binge watching!

Stay tuned for the latest news on Lucky!

This post has been updated.