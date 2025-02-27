The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

I currently find myself in between a few TV shows, but I am simply yearning for an obsession with a new series. Good thing these new March TV shows are almost here! There's plenty of heartwarming goodness and hilarious hijinks to keep us busy all 31 days of the month. Check out The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max This Month to tide you over.

Here are the 11 new TV shows coming in March you simply can't miss.

The Oscars — On ABC March 2, 2025 ABC Our March TV shows are starting with a bang thanks to the Oscars. Will Emilia Pérez beat Wicked (again)? Will Timothée Chalamet become the youngest Best Actor winner? Will Zendaya show up to support Dune but use her 'fit to reference her Challengers snub? Tune in to find out. The Oscars airs March 2 and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Daredevil: Born Again — On Disney+ March 4, 2025 Marvel Television Matt Murdock is FINALLY back, and he's fighting injustice in New York City — both with his daytime law job and his masked alter ego. And Wilson Fisk is out on his own political quest as things in the city continue to spiral. Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 and stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal.

​Beauty in Black — On Netflix March 6, 2025 Calvin Ashford/Netflix Tyler Perry's new TV show follows successful business owner Mallory and Kimmie, who's just trying to survive after getting kicked out of her mom's home. And when these two women cross paths, everything changes. Beauty in Black premieres March 6 and stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, and George Middlebrook.

​Deli Boys — On Hulu March 6, 2025 Elizabeth Sisson/Disney Two Pakistani American brothers lose it all after the death of their father...and have to take his place in the criminal underworld when they learn about his secret business dealings. Deli Boys premieres March 6 and stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller, and Brian George.

​The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 — On HBO March 9, 2025 Jake Giles Netter/HBO The final season of The Righteous Gemstones follows this famed televangelist family as they try to move into the future (and into Hollywood?)...without forgetting their past. The Righteous Gemstones premieres March 9 and stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Megan Mullally, Arden Myrin, and Seann William Scott.

​Dark Winds Season 3 — On AMC March 9, 2025 AMC Networks Six months after season 2, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are investigating two missing boys, while Bernadette Manuelito gets used to her new life...and a potential human & drug smuggling ring she finds. Dark Winds premieres March 9 and stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Jenna Elfman, Bruce Greenwood, Raoul Max Trujillo, Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, Christopher Heyerdahl, A Martinez, and Jeri Ryan.

​Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2 — On Lifetime March 10, 2025 Lifetime/A&E After serving 8 years in prison for the murder of her mother, Gypsy Rose's new TV show follows Gypsy's life out in the world, reconciling her fame and reputation with who she actually wants to be — including her role as a new mom. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premieres March 10 and stars Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

​The Wheel of Time Season 3— On Prime Video March 13, 2025 Julie Vrabelova/Prime After officially becoming the Dragon Reborn, Rand and his friends have to stand against the Black Ajah and the Forsaken — and everything else trying to get the Dragon to abandon the Light. The Wheel of Time returns March 13 and stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander, and Sophie Okonedo.

The Residence — On Netflix March 20, 2025 Netflix We might have to wait for Bridgerton season 4, but Shondaland is keeping us FED. This new hilarious whodunnit takes place in the White House as two detectives keep their eye on a very important State Dinner. The Residence premieres March 20 and stars Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

The Studio — On Apple TV+ March 26, 2025 Apple TV+ In this new TV show & comedy, Matt Remick's just trying to make great movies...and make greedy businessmen happy. And even if that goal doesn't bring his whole studio down, it looks like it could wreck his life. No big deal. The Studio premieres March 26 and stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Bryan Cranston.

