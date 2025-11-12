Here's When You Can Watch Every Episode Of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3

The Tell Me Lies season 3 release date is finally here, and we'll be able to watch the brand new season before we know it. The new season promises to have just as much drama as the first two seasons — and the addition of Iris Apatow and Costa D’Angelo to the cast means we can expect new relationships and adventures. Hulu finally announced that the new episodes will premiere in January 2026, and gave us a first look.

Keep reading for the latest Tell Me Lies season 3 update, including the release date and first look!

Where can I watch Tell Me Lies? Hulu Tell Me Lies season 3 is coming to Hulu on January 13, 2026.

How many episodes are in Tell Me Lies season 3? Hulu The third season of the show will have 8 episodes. After the two-episode premiere, the show will air weekly. Here's the release schedule you can expect: Season 3, Episode 1 premieres on Hulu January 13, 2026

premieres on Hulu January 13, 2026 Season 3, Episode 2 premieres on Hulu January 13, 2026

premieres on Hulu January 13, 2026 Season 3, Episode 3 premieres on Hulu January 20, 2026

premieres on Hulu January 20, 2026 Season 3, Episode 4 premieres on Hulu January 27, 2026

premieres on Hulu January 27, 2026 Season 3, Episode 5 premieres on Hulu February 3, 2026

premieres on Hulu February 3, 2026 Season 3, Episode 6 premieres on Hulu February 10, 2026

premieres on Hulu February 10, 2026 Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on Hulu February 17, 2026

premieres on Hulu February 17, 2026 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on Hulu February 24, 2026

What is Tell Me Lies season 3 about? Hulu In Tell Me Lies season 3, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) are back for their spring semester, and it looks like old habits die hard; the friend group has to deal with the fallout of the year before, while Lucy finds herself in the middle of a massive drama — and secrets — she didn't ask for.

Who's in the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast? Hulu The Tell Me Lies season 3 cast includes: Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

as Lucy Albright Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

as Stephen DeMarco Spencer House as Mike Wrigley

as Mike Wrigley Catherine Missal as Bree

as Bree Sonia Mena as Pippa

as Pippa Branden Cook as Evan

as Evan Alicia Crowder as Diana

as Diana Tom Ellis as Oliver

as Oliver Costa D'Angelo as Alex

Is there a season 3 of Tell Me Lies? Hulu Yes, Tell Me Lies season 3 is coming to Hulu in the new year! “Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation,” Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, said (via Deadline). “We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.”

Where did Tell Me Lies season 3 film? Hulu Stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White were spotted filming in Toronto in May 2025, and fans had plenty to say. "Film faster omg I need it on my screen now," one Instagram user commented.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest news on your favorite TV shows.