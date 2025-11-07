Hulu's on a roll with the latest shows and movies set to be released on the streaming service this November. We’ve got everything from a brand new Ryan Murphy show with a very famous cast to South Korean thrillers that’ll make Squid Game seem tame in comparison.

There are honestly so many high-quality shows being released to Hulu this upcoming month that I feel like I’m never gonna leave my apartment from all this excessive binge-watching I plan on doing. Who else is ready to veg out on the couch and marathon these killer new releases? With this rollout, I’m gonna have to cancel all my plans for a proper Hulu marathon.

Here are all the upcoming releases you can stream this November.

Scroll to see all the Hulu shows we're excited to watch this month!

Hulu All’s Fair — Every Tuesday All’s Fair is the brand new Ryan Murphy series that everyone’s anticipating, and it’s honestly not hard to see why. Murphy is known for producing shows with the most impressive yet unexpected ensemble casts, but none are as intriguing as this particular ragtag bunch of celebs. This high-stakes lawyer drama stars everyone from Sarah Paulson to Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian (yes, the Kim K!), just to name a few. If the series is half as iconic as the trailer, I know it’s gonna be Murphy’s biggest hit since American Horror Story.

Disney+

The Manipulated — November 5 What happens when an innocent man is accused of cold-blooded murder? The Manipulated explores this tragic concept, in which Park Tae-Jung is forced to serve time for a crime he didn’t commit. As it turns out, and as the title suggests, he’s being manipulated by a criminal mastermind who successfully frames him. After finally being released, Tae-Jung has one thing on his mind: revenge.

Hulu Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember — November 23 Chris Hemsworth made a name for himself in Hollywood playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as it turns out, he refuses to hang up his cape once the cameras stop rolling. In his upcoming docu-series, the Aussie-born movie star embarks on a road trip with his father, who has early-stage Alzheimer's. Their road trip is intended as a trip down memory lane, which explores how connection might help his father’s condition. In his most ambitious project yet, Hemsworth will use reminiscence therapy with his father, resulting in a heartwarming documentary series. “I want to do everything that I can to help him,” Hemsworth reveals in the trailer.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!