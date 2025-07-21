Meet The Brand New 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Cast

Tell Me Lies season 3 will be here before you know it — and nobody can tell us lies like this cast ;). This season brings us back into Lucy and Stephen's orbit, and the new set of episodes promises to be just as messy as before. So let's refresh your memory on who exactly you'll be seeing this season — and introduce you to some brand new cast members!

Here's everyone you'll see in the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast.

1. Iris Apatow as Amanda Amy Sussman/Getty Images Iris Apatow joins the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Amanda.

2. Costa D'Angelo as Alex Robert Okine/Getty Images And we'll see Costa D'Angelo as Alex.

3. Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright Disney/Josh Stringer Grace Van Patten is back as Lucy Albright. In addition to Tell Me Lies, you might recognize her from Nine Perfect Strangers.

4. Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco Disney/Josh Stringer Jackson White (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Mrs. Fletcher) also returns as Stephen DeMarco.

5. Spencer House as Mike Wrigley Disney/Josh Stringer We'll see Spencer House (The Society) as Mike Wrigley.

6. Catherine Missal as Bree Disney/Josh Stringer Catherine Missal returns to the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Bree.

7. Sonia Mena as Pippa Disney/Josh Stringer We'll also see Sonia Mena as Pippa. You can also see Sonia in Love, Victor and The Deuce.

8. Branden Cook as Evan Josh Stringer/Hulu You can see Branden Cook as Evan in Tell Me Lies, and in Masters of the Air!

9. Alicia Crowder as Diana Josh Stringer/Hulu Alicia Crowder (The Society) also returns as Diana.

10. Tom Ellis as Oliver Disney/Josh Stringer Lucifer and The Thursday Murder Club's Tom Ellis stars in Tell Me Lies season 3 as Oliver.

