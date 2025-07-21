Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Meet The Brand New 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Cast

tell me lies season 3 cast
Disney/Josh Stringer
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 21, 2025
Tell Me Lies season 3 will be here before you know it — and nobody can tell us lies like this cast ;). This season brings us back into Lucy and Stephen's orbit, and the new set of episodes promises to be just as messy as before. So let's refresh your memory on who exactly you'll be seeing this season — and introduce you to some brand new cast members!

Here's everyone you'll see in the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast.

1. Iris Apatow as Amanda

tell me lies cast iris apatow as amanda

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Iris Apatow joins the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Amanda.

2. Costa D'Angelo as Alex

costa d'angelo tell me lies season 3 cast

Robert Okine/Getty Images

And we'll see Costa D'Angelo as Alex.

3. Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

tell me lies grace van patten

Disney/Josh Stringer

Grace Van Patten is back as Lucy Albright. In addition to Tell Me Lies, you might recognize her from Nine Perfect Strangers.

4. Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

jackson white as stephen tell me lies cast

Disney/Josh Stringer

Jackson White (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Mrs. Fletcher) also returns as Stephen DeMarco.

5. Spencer House as Mike Wrigley

Spencer House as Mike Wrigley

Disney/Josh Stringer

We'll see Spencer House (The Society) as Mike Wrigley.

6. Catherine Missal as Bree

Catherine Missal as Bree

Disney/Josh Stringer

Catherine Missal returns to the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Bree.

7. Sonia Mena as Pippa

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Disney/Josh Stringer

We'll also see Sonia Mena as Pippa. You can also see Sonia in Love, Victor and The Deuce.

8. Branden Cook as Evan

Branden Cook as Evan

Josh Stringer/Hulu

You can see Branden Cook as Evan in Tell Me Lies, and in Masters of the Air!

9. Alicia Crowder as Diana

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Josh Stringer/Hulu

Alicia Crowder (The Society) also returns as Diana.

10. Tom Ellis as Oliver

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Disney/Josh Stringer

Lucifer and The Thursday Murder Club's Tom Ellis stars in Tell Me Lies season 3 as Oliver.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Tell Me Lies season 3, and check out The 10 Best Hulu Shows To Watch In July 2025.

