Meet The Brand New 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Cast
Tell Me Lies season 3 will be here before you know it — and nobody can tell us lies like this cast ;). This season brings us back into Lucy and Stephen's orbit, and the new set of episodes promises to be just as messy as before. So let's refresh your memory on who exactly you'll be seeing this season — and introduce you to some brand new cast members!
Here's everyone you'll see in the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast.
1. Iris Apatow as Amanda
Iris Apatow joins the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Amanda.
2. Costa D'Angelo as Alex
And we'll see Costa D'Angelo as Alex.
3. Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
Grace Van Patten is back as Lucy Albright. In addition to Tell Me Lies, you might recognize her from Nine Perfect Strangers.
4. Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
Jackson White (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Mrs. Fletcher) also returns as Stephen DeMarco.
5. Spencer House as Mike Wrigley
We'll see Spencer House (The Society) as Mike Wrigley.
6. Catherine Missal as Bree
Catherine Missal returns to the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast as Bree.
7. Sonia Mena as Pippa
We'll also see Sonia Mena as Pippa. You can also see Sonia in Love, Victor and The Deuce.
8. Branden Cook as Evan
You can see Branden Cook as Evan in Tell Me Lies, and in Masters of the Air!
9. Alicia Crowder as Diana
Alicia Crowder (The Society) also returns as Diana.
10. Tom Ellis as Oliver
Lucifer and The Thursday Murder Club's Tom Ellis stars in Tell Me Lies season 3 as Oliver.
Stay tuned for the latest news on Tell Me Lies season 3