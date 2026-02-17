Anyone who's been following Lucy and Stephen's (Grace Van Patten and Jackson White) love story in Tell Me Lies was devastated to know that the February 17 episode drop was the season 3 finale — and now we're even more devastated because creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer just confirmed that the season 3 finale is actually the series finale. That's right: Tell Me Lies has officially ended with three seasons...and no one knew until the day the finale aired. Here's what Oppenheimer had to say about the decision.

Keep reading for everything we know about Tell Me Lies ending.

So wait, did Tell Me Lies get cancelled? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaghan Oppenheimer (@moppyoppenheimer) Tell Me Lies has officially ended, but it appears that the series wrapped up exactly how Megan Oppenheimer planned, rather than a sudden decision to pull the plug. "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale," she wrote on Instagram. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future." Friends, fans, and cast members flooded the comments. "I’m so proud of you my baby. You created an iconic show. I Can’t wait for what’s next," Tom Ellis wrote, while another comment jokes, "So you’re just breaking up with us?!"

What did Stephen leave Lucy at the end? Josh Stringer/Hulu The end of Tell Me Lies is definitely a wild ride. The series culminates in Bree and Evan's wedding, and their reception. During the reception, Stephen pulls an absolutely on-brand move and decides to out everyone in their friend group while giving his speech...and it's just as chaotic as you might expect. Yep, he tells everyone about Wrigley and Bree's affair, and about the fact that Bree released Lucy's confession tape (the reason Lucy got expelled from school). And when Lucy high tails it outta there with Stephen, it seems like they might get some twisted version of happily ever after — until Stephen ditches her at a gas station. Looking around in the final few seconds, Lucy realizes Stephen is gone and can't help but laugh. And to that end I say: it looks like we're all free from Stephen DeMarco. Thank goodness.

Do Bree and Wrigley end up together? Hulu Yes, I can set your mind at ease because Megan Oppenheimer confirmed these two are endgame. "I will state on the record as fact that Bree and Wrigley end up together," she told THR. "Evan and Bree get annulled. I don’t even think they get a divorce. He’s like, 'I’m annulling this marriage.' Fair enough." "We needed Bree to be completely at rock bottom," she adds. "We needed all of her options for emotional stability to be taken away from her in order to not only have her do what she does to Lucy, but to lead her into Evan’s arms and to have her go back to him, thinking that he is the one safe place. But I know — it was brutal."

