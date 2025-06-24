The First 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Leak Has Fans In A Tizzy

Hulu's Tell Me Lies has added some new cast members for its junior season. Season 2 of the drama show premiered in September 2024 before its December renewal and in addition to Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, season 3 will see Iris Apatow and Costa D’Angelo join the ever-unfolding drama. Here's the latest news.

Here's everything you need to know about Tell Me Lies season 3, coming to Hulu soon.

Where can I watch Tell Me Lies season 3? Tell Me Lies season 3 will be on Hulu soon. We don't have an official release date yet, but considering season 2 began filming in January 2024 and released in September 2024, and season 3 is already filming, we could see season 3 at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026.

Where is Tell Me Lies filming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) According to a source for DeuxMoi, Tell Me Lies was filming in Toronto in May 2025...And the official Tell Me Lies Instagram account commented a side eye emoji! You can see Grace Van Patten and Jackson White standing against a car drinking coffee and wearing plenty of layers with jackets and hoodies. "The only show that genuinely makes you so beyond angry after every episode…. cannot wait for season 3!!!" one user commented, while another joked, "when is he gonna leave her alonee😭😭😭😭😭."

Who's in the Tell Me Lies season 3 cast? The Tell Me Lies season 3 cast includes: Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

as Lucy Albright Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

as Stephen DeMarco Spencer House as Mike Wrigley

as Mike Wrigley Catherine Missal as Bree

as Bree Sonia Mena as Pippa

as Pippa Branden Cook as Evan

as Evan Alicia Crowder as Diana

as Diana Tom Ellis as Oliver

as Oliver Costa D'Angelo as Alex

What is Tell Me Lies season 3 about? Tell Me Lies tells the story of Lucy and Stephen's rocky 8-year relationship, jumping between 2008 and 2015. Season 2's massive cliffhanger revealed that in 2008, Stephen learned Evan cheated on Bree with Lucy and secretly recorded the conversation...which he then sends to Bree on her wedding day in 2015. Season 3 is sure to see the fallout of all the interpersonal dynamics at play and I'm very interested to see what will happen.

Is there going to be a Tell Me Lies season 3? Josh Stringer/Hulu Yes, we're getting a Tell Me Lies season 3! The show was renewed for a third installment in December 2024. Creator Meghan Oppenheimer also signed a deal with 20th TV. “Meaghan has shepherded Tell Me Lies for two intensely addictive seasons that fueled an incredible wave of obsessive fan and social conversation,” Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, said (via Deadline). “We are thrilled to have her officially in the studio fold and at the helm of another dramatic season.”

Stay tuned for the latest news on Tell Me Lies season 3!