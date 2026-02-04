Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

PLEASE let this theory be true!

‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3 Secret Episodes: Explaining the Viral Theory Behind the 6-Episode Rumor

tell me lies secret episode theory
Disney/Hulu
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2026
Tell Me Lies shocked us all when they revealed they were dropping three episodes on premiere night instead of two. I'm still not over it! So because of this surprise move, we know that the show could have a trick up its sleeve at any moment — and fans are wondering if we're about to get six more secret episodes because of a cryptic post the Tell Me Lies account just made.

Okay, so are we getting six secret episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3? Here's what we actually know.

'Tell Me Lies' could be teasing extra episodes.

@kenzie_reinhart Oh my gosh I’m praying!!! #tellmelies #tellmelieshulu #tvshow #tv #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Kenzie Reinhart

On February 2, 2026 (AKA Groundhog Day), the official Tell Me Lies Threads account made a post claiming Jackson White's character Stephen Demarco "saw his shadow today. six more weeks of being evil."

The show is supposed to air its season finale on February 17, but because of the wording of the post, @kenzie_reinhart on TikTok is wondering whether this is actually a tease that we'll get six more weeks of the show instead of just two. That would bring the third season of the show right into the spring, but it could also just be a joke about all of us stuck in the winter together (both the literal winter and the hypothetical winter of dealing with Stephen).

What do y'all think? Is this just a joke or do you think it's a legitimate tease for extra content?

Okay so how many episodes are in Tell Me Lies season 3?

tell me lies season 3 hulu

Disney/Josh Stringer

There have only been 8 episodes announced for Tell Me Lies season 3, so according to the schedule, the show is wrapping up on February 17, 2026. If we end up getting any secret episodes, that could take it into March (and if we do actually get 6, the show will end on March 31). So far it looks like we'll only get two more episodes, but if that changes, you'll be the first to know.

  • Season 3, Episode 1 premiered on Hulu January 13, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 2 premiered on Hulu January 13, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 3 premiered on Hulu January 13, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 4 premiered on Hulu January 20, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 5 premiered on Hulu January 27, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 6 premiered on Hulu February 3, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 7 premieres on Hulu February 10, 2026
  • Season 3, Episode 8 premieres on Hulu February 17, 2026

Stay tuned for more news on Tell Me Lies season 3 and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news.

