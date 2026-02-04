Tell Me Lies shocked us all when they revealed they were dropping three episodes on premiere night instead of two. I'm still not over it! So because of this surprise move, we know that the show could have a trick up its sleeve at any moment — and fans are wondering if we're about to get six more secret episodes because of a cryptic post the Tell Me Lies account just made.

Okay, so are we getting six secret episodes of Tell Me Lies season 3? Here's what we actually know.

'Tell Me Lies' could be teasing extra episodes. #tellmelieshulu #tvshow #tv #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Kenzie Reinhart @kenzie_reinhart Oh my gosh I’m praying!!! #tellmelies On February 2, 2026 (AKA Groundhog Day), the official Tell Me Lies Threads account made a post claiming Jackson White's character Stephen Demarco "saw his shadow today. six more weeks of being evil." The show is supposed to air its season finale on February 17, but because of the wording of the post, @kenzie_reinhart on TikTok is wondering whether this is actually a tease that we'll get six more weeks of the show instead of just two. That would bring the third season of the show right into the spring, but it could also just be a joke about all of us stuck in the winter together (both the literal winter and the hypothetical winter of dealing with Stephen). What do y'all think? Is this just a joke or do you think it's a legitimate tease for extra content?

Okay so how many episodes are in Tell Me Lies season 3? Disney/Josh Stringer There have only been 8 episodes announced for Tell Me Lies season 3, so according to the schedule, the show is wrapping up on February 17, 2026. If we end up getting any secret episodes, that could take it into March (and if we do actually get 6, the show will end on March 31). So far it looks like we'll only get two more episodes, but if that changes, you'll be the first to know. Season 3, Episode 1 premiered on Hulu January 13, 2026

