Lifetime's New Western Romance Will Hold You Over Until 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2

Thanks to Ransom Canyon on Netflix, there are an array of Western romance shows and movies you can pick from right now. (And thank goodness, considering we have to wait a little while longer for Ransom Canyon season 2!). Lifetime just released the trailer for their brand new romance movie Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, and it'll totally fill the void in your life left by Yellowstone, A Thousand Tomorrows, and Ransom Canyon, of course. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch before it premieres on Lifetime on December 13, 2025.

Where can I watch Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch? The movie will premiere on Lifetime on December 13, 2025 as part of their It's a Wonderful Lifetime premiere schedule.

What is Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch about? Lifetime Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch follows Maggie (Arielle Kebbel), a single mom who's also an equine therapist. Maggie is struggling this holiday season after losing her husband, but things get more complicated when she takes on a new client Wes Campbell (Tyler Hilton), who's anything but open to the idea of physical therapy. Of course, it doesn't take long for these two to form a friendship...and maybe more. Okay, I'm a sucker for any kind of Western, Christmas romance movie, but I also love a project that casts anyone from One Tree Hill. And I can't help but notice that Maggie's last name — Keller — is the same last name that Tyler Hilton's OTH character has! Anyone who watched OTH remembers Chris Keller, and I think this is such a fun Easter egg for the Tree Hill-obsessed.

Is Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch inspired by a song? Yes, the movie is inspired by the 2022 song "Thank God" Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn. "We’re so excited about the upcoming release of the Thank God movie,” the couple told People. “The holidays are such a special time for us, and sharing this project during a season centered around love and family makes it even more meaningful."

Who's in the Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch cast? Lifetime The cast of Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch includes some of your favorite old school stars from One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls! Here's the cast: Tyler Hilton as Wes Campbell

as Wes Campbell Arielle Kebbel as Maggie Keller

as Maggie Keller Eshan Lyall as Dawson Keller

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on all your favorite movies, TV shows, and holiday specials!