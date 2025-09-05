Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

And it's already in Netflix's Top 10.

Netflix's Western Romance 'A Thousand Tomorrows' Will Hold You Over Until 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2

A Thousand Tomorrows netflix
Pure Flix/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
We're still constantly thinking about Ransom Canyon (and anxiously awaiting season 2!), but thankfully there's a brand new mini series that just got added to Netflix that will fill the Western romance void in your life. A Thousand Tomorrows (based on Karen Kingsbury's book of the same name) landed on Netflix on September 1, and it's already in Netflix's Top 10. Keep reading for all the details you need before you press play.

Here's everything you need to know about A Thousand Tomorrows, streaming on Netflix now.

Where can I watch A Thousand Tomorrows season 1?

A Thousand Tomorrows

Pure Flix/Netflix

All 6 episodes of A Thousand Tomorrows (which originally aired on Pure Flix in 2023) are available to stream on Netflix now.

What is the story of A Thousand Tomorrows?

a thousand tomorrows plot

Pure Flix/Netflix

A Thousand Tomorrows, based on the book by Karen Kingsbury, follows famous pro bull rider Cody (Colin Ford). While everyone knows Cody's name, fewer know that he consistently uses his anger over his father's abandonment to improve his riding. But when he meets Ali (Rose Reid), who has a secret of her own, she shows him how faith and hope can change everything.

Who's in the A Thousand Tomorrows cast?

rose reid and colin ford

Pure Flix/Netflix

The A Thousand Tomorrows cast includes:

  • Colin Ford as Cody Gunnar
  • Rose Reid as Ali Daniels
  • Kate Easton as Mary Gunnar
  • Cole Sibus as Carl Joseph Gunnar
  • K.C. Clyde as Mike Gunnar
  • James Healy Jr. as Daryl Daniels
  • Ck Bolado as Dalton Kenny
  • James Austin Kerr as Trey Cummins
  • Pamela Banks as Dr. Cleary
  • Triana Browne as Lydia Matthews

How many episodes are there in A Thousand Tomorrows?

Couple embracing near a horse, smiling lovingly on a sunny day.

Pure Flix/Netflix

There are six episodes in A Thousand Tomorrows. Here's the rundown:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "Untouchable" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "Hooked" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "What No One Knows" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "Meaner Than a Bull" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "The Perfect Match" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "One Last Ride" premiered on Netflix September 1, 2025

Are we getting A Thousand Tomorrows season 2?

A Thousand Tomorrows season 2

Pure Flix/Netflix

We haven't gotten an official renewal for season 2 yet, but author Karen Kingsbury just gave us a very promising update. "There are two other books. We’ve already outlined it," she told Movie Guide. "We’re kind of anticipating with the success [of A Thousand Tomorrows] that…we’ll get to do more with it."

Is A Thousand Tomorrows on Netflix?

netflix logo

Netflix

Yes, you can watch the full season on Netflix now!

Check out The 7 Best Paramount+ Mini Series You Can Binge In 2025 for more.

pop cultureentertainmentnetflixtv

The Latest

wednesday season 3 netflix
TV

Everything You Need To Know About 'Wednesday' Season 3

apple tv mini series 2025
TV

The 7 Best Apple TV+ Mini Series You Can Watch In 2025

wednesday season 2 ending explained
TV

'Wednesday' Season 2 Ending, Explained: "[Spoiler] Must Die"

Baked Brie Recipe Wine Pairing
Recipes

We Just Discovered The Best Baked Brie Recipe For Fall — And The Wines To Go With It

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit