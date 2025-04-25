Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The Perfect Taylor Swift Songs For Each 'Ransom Canyon' Couple

Chloe Williams​
Apr 25, 2025
It takes you only one episode to realize Ransom Canyon is the perfect Netflix show. Not only is it a romantic Western, but it has some of the most unhinged drama every single episode. And I'm not mad about it. On Yap City this week, Kayla and I get into the weeds of our favorite (and least favorite) moments on the show — and which Taylor Swift songs go with each Ransom Canyon couple!

Here are the perfect Taylor Swift songs for Ransom Canyon on Netflix.

Has Ransom Canyon been released?

Yeah y'all! All 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon are on Netflix now and this week Kayla and I are getting into all the details. We go through our favorite couples, and the love confessions that had us giggling and kicking our feet. I don't think I'll ever get over Staten telling Quinn "I am broken, but if one day I'm not, it will be because of you"!!!

The Taylor Swift songs for each 'Ransom Canyon' Couple

staten and quinn

Anna Kooris/Netflix

Staten and Quinn

For Staten and Quinn, I chose "So High School" from The Tortured Poets Department because of how young and free they make each other feel. The song is all about being with someone who makes you feel like you're 17 again and that's definitely something that applies to this couple.

I also went with "This Love (Taylor's Version)" from 1989 (Taylor's Version) because of how much yearning and sadness surrounds the time Quinn and Staten lost. It captures exactly how I felt watching them want to be together.

Yancy and Ellie

Netflix

Yancy and Ellie

Okay, this one's probably obvious, but for Yancy and Ellie, I had to go with "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore. Yancy has so many secrets that it felt right!

And from Ellie's POV, I couldn't help but think about Midnights' "Lavender Haze" because of how hesitant she was about the relationship at the beginning.

Garrett Wareing lizzy greene in ransom canyon

Netflix

Lucas and Lauren

For our favorite high school couple, I can't pass up the opportunity to choose "Mine" from Speak Now, where Taylor Swift sings about a partner helping her break out of her shell and risking it all for their relationship — just like in "But Daddy I Love Him" from TTPD!

What do you think about these Taylor Swift song choices? Let us know on Facebook, and check out A Ransom Canyon Fangirl's Travel Guide To New Mexico to plan your own adventure!

